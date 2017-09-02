Modi Doesn't Like Questions, Got Angry With Me, Says BJP MP. Makes U-Turn Later

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nana Patole, who was recently quoted saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't like being asked questions, has made a u-turn on his comments, claiming that he is being defamed.

Earlier, the MP reportedly offered scathing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, even saying that the former doesn't like being questioned.

The Times Of India reports that Patole, the elected representative from Bhandara-Gondiya, was speaking at an event which was to discuss the problems plaguing the rural areas of Maharasthra.

Advertisement opens in new window

Speaking at a panel at the event, the MP was reportedly critical of CM Fadnavis, saying that he was responsible for Maharashtra not getting its due share of funds from the Centre. Patole said that after he raised the matter at a meeting with the CM, Fadnavis stopped meeting MPs.

Patole also reportedly said that when he raised the plight of farmers before Modi, he got rebuked because the PM "isn't used to hearing such things".

The Indian Express reports that Patole raised the issues of OBC MPs and of farmer suicides at a BJP meeting. "Modi got angry and asked me to shut up," Patole is quoted saying. He also says that the PM 'regularly' meets MPs from the party but doesn't like questions posed to him. Patole is also quoted saying that Modi got 'angry' when these questions were put to him and that when asked questions, the PM responds by asking "you if you have read the party manifesto and are aware of various government schemes."

Talking to ANI, Patole said, "I was part of an event organized on farmer distress and related issues and I was speaking on the topic," adding, "It was a non-political event and I didn't comment on any of the two - the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)."

Advertisement opens in new window

"The program is used to defame me," alleged the former Congress man.

With Agency Inputs