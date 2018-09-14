Ex-Meghalaya CM DD Lapang Quits Congress After Four Decades

Senior Congress leader and five-time Meghalaya Chief Minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapan resigned from the party on Thursday evening.

In a letter to AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Lapang said he was discontinuing his service to the party “with a heavy heart”.

Lapang was removed as the party’s Meghalaya unit chief last December. He had earlier made it clear that he would not contest the assembly polls held in February this year.

“Lately the AICC has been embarking upon a policy of phasing out senior and elderly people. In my opinion, it means the service and contribution of the senior and elderly people is no longer useful to the party,” he stated in his resignation letter.

“This restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable to be in the party,” he wrote.

Agencies