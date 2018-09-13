AAP Demands Jaitley's Resignation, White Paper On Mallya's Escape

The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday asked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to apologise to the people of the country and resign from the post for allegedly helping liquor baron Vijay Mallya flee the country.



The former Kingfisher Airlines boss said in London Wednesday that he met the finance minister before leaving India and offered to settle his dues, a charge denied by Jaitley as "false".



The Aam Aadmi Party also demanded a white paper on the circumstances under which Mallya left the country in 2016.



In a sharp attack on the BJP and Jaitley, senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey insinuated a "deal" behind Mallya's escape from the country.



"The question is what was the deal. What was the favour Mallya did to the BJP or Jaitley or Modiji," Pandey said at a press conference.



Questioning the "connection" between Jaitley and Mallya, the AAP leader said the Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party helped the business tycoon reach the Rajya Sabha for a second time in 2010.



"Jaitley was in charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka when Mallya was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state in 2010," he said.



Pandey said Jaitley should apologise for "betraying" the people of the country and "immediately resign" from his post.



AAP's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said Mallya's claims raised "very big" questions and the government should come out with a white paper to disclose the circumstances under which he left the country.



Mallya is facing a case in London regarding his extradition to India to face trial on fraud and money laundering charges.

(PTI)