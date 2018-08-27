4 Rescued, Many Trapped After Decades-Old Buildings Collapse In Ahmedabad

At least 10 people are feared trapped inside a four-storeyed building after it collapsed on Sunday in Odhav area of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat. Four people have been rescued from inside the collapsed building.

"One team is on standby in Vadodara. Dog squad is also here. We are using various equipment to rescue people. Rescue operation will take at least three-four more hours," N KK Prasad, the second in command of the sixth battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (Gandhinagar), told ANI.

Five teams of the NDRF are at the spot to carry out the rescue operation, Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said on Sunday.

"Teams of Municipal Corporation, state government, National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade are carrying out rescue operations. Five NDRF teams are deployed. Required machinery will be deployed immediately," he added.

As per a fire brigade official, there were 32 flats in the building, which were vacated after a notice was issued recently.

AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra said two blocks of the building of the government colony, each having around 150 residents, collapsed completely.

"After noticing damage, we got the buildings vacated yesterday. Around 300 people had vacated, but some of the residents returned. Some of them are still trapped," Mr Nehra said.

The rescue operations are underway, and further details are awaited.