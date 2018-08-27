The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 August 2018 Last Updated at 8:55 am National

4 Rescued, Many Trapped After Decades-Old Buildings Collapse In Ahmedabad

The building houses a total of 32 flats, according to Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt.

Outlook Web Bureau
4 Rescued, Many Trapped After Decades-Old Buildings Collapse In Ahmedabad
Gujarat: 10 people feared trapped after building collapses in Ahmedabad
Image Credit: Twitter/ANI
4 Rescued, Many Trapped After Decades-Old Buildings Collapse In Ahmedabad
outlookindia.com
2018-08-27T08:55:22+0530

At least 10 people are feared trapped inside a four-storeyed building after it collapsed on Sunday in Odhav area of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat. Four people have been rescued from inside the collapsed building.

"One team is on standby in Vadodara. Dog squad is also here. We are using various equipment to rescue people. Rescue operation will take at least three-four more hours," N KK Prasad, the second in command of the sixth battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (Gandhinagar), told ANI.

Five teams of the NDRF are at the spot to carry out the rescue operation, Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said on Sunday.

"Teams of Municipal Corporation, state government, National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade are carrying out rescue operations. Five NDRF teams are deployed. Required machinery will be deployed immediately," he added.

As per a fire brigade official, there were 32 flats in the building, which were vacated after a notice was issued recently.

AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra said two blocks of the building of the government colony, each having around 150 residents, collapsed completely.

"After noticing damage, we got the buildings vacated yesterday. Around 300 people had vacated, but some of the residents returned. Some of them are still trapped," Mr Nehra said.

The rescue operations are underway, and further details are awaited.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gujarat Building Collapse National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Milk From Yadavs, Rice From Kushwahas Can Make Great 'Kheer': RLSP Chief Hints At Siding With RJD
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters