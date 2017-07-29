2 Samajwadi Party Legislators Resign, Akhilesh Blames BJP

Amid Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah's Lucknow visit to Lucknow on Saturday, two Samajwadi Party MLC (Member of Legislative Council) leaders have tendered their resignation.

SP MLC leader Bukkal Nawab and Yashwant Singh have resigned from the party. Their resignations have coincided with BJP President Amit Shah's visit that will extend for two more days.

According to an NDTV report, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged conspiracy and blamed the BJP for the resignations. "BJP is indulging in political corruption from Bihar to UP. People are watching everything," Akhilesh said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Shah's visit is very important from organisation's point of view. There should be coordination between the government and the organisation. It will give new energy and strength," BJP's spokesperson and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI

Amit Shah will also hold a meeting with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend issues of governance and plug gaps with his Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"It's his personal decision that he has resigned from his party. BJP will win the elections of Vidhan Parishad," said Maurya on Nawab's resignation.

After resigning, singing favourable tune for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work Nawab said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is doing good work and PM Modi has given a good slogan of 'Sabka sath, sabka vikas'. If they invite, then I might go with BJP. Yogi is also doing a good job in the state; at least there has not been any scam yet."

"I am feeling very suffocated since last one-year. It is clear that when he (Akhilesh) is not with his own father then how can he be with the people," said Nawab.

Advertisement opens in new window

He added that it doesn't feel right while writing party's name as Samajwadi Party, rather they should call it 'Samajwadi Akhaada', since it has become an arena now.

Meanwhile, one Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Jaiveer Singh also gave up his post today.(ANI)