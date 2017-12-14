The Website
14 December 2017 Last Updated at 6:55 pm Society News Analysis

18-Year-Old Assaulted, Set On Fire By Three Men In Lucknow

Outlook Web Bureau
An 18-year-old woman was set ablaze allegedly by three youths in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The woman with 40 per cent burns came to the Kurawali police station yesterday and complained that three youths had set her ablaze by pouring kerosene, police said here today.

She also accused the three of sexually abusing her repeatedly during the past six months and said that she did not report it to her family out of fear, police said.

The woman was admitted to the UP University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, an official said.

"A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits," the official said.

An inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police was also suspended for not reporting the matter to higher authorities after the woman arrived at the police station and for insensitivity, police officials added.

PTI

