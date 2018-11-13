12 Casualties On Railway Tracks Reported In Mumbai On Single Day

The Government Railway Police on Monday said that as many as 12 people were killed and five others injured in separate accidents on railway tracks in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas.

Falling from overcrowded local trains, track crossing, slipping into the gap between train and the platform and committing suicide remain few of the major reasons for these casualties to occur, a railway official said.

Three people each were killed on railway tracks in the neighbouring Thane district and its Kalyan town on Monday, while two persons died in Mumbai's Wadala area, the GRP said in its report of deaths and injuries compiled daily.

Besides, one person each died on tracks in Kurla, Mumbai Central and Bandra areas of the megacity, and Dombivali town of Thane, it said, adding that all the deceased were men.

Although suburban railway is considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, it is increasingly becoming a 'death trap' for commuters as 3,014 people lost their lives in accidents on rail tracks in the city in 2017, the GRP had said in reply to an RTI query earlier this year.

PTI