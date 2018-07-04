The Website
04 July 2018 National

11 Dead In Huge Fire At Cracker Warehouse In Telangana's Warangal

Outlook Web Bureau
Image: Twitter
A massive blaze erupted at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Telangana's Warangal district on Wednesday, killing at least 11 workers and wounding two others, officials said.

The fire, which broke out around 11 AM in Kotilingala area on the outskirts of the Warangal city, is suspected to have been caused by electrical short-circuit, they said.

"Eleven bodies have been recovered from the fire accident site. Two injured persons have been rescued and rushed to hospital," Warangal (Rural) District Collector M Haritha, who is supervising the rescue efforts, told PTI by phone from the scene of the tragedy.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze has been extinguished, she said, adding three of those dead were charred beyond recognition. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the deceased, the official said.

Preliminary investigation suggested electrical short- circuit as the possible reason behind the blaze. A detailed probe is underway.

Locals said they heard loud explosions after the fire erupted.

PTI

