Architect Kamal Malik (of Malik Architecture) was walking past an old ice factory at Mumbai’s Ballard Estate, when he caught a glimpse of an ancient banyan tree that was suffocating within its walls. Partnering with Abhijeet Mehta a construction development and project management consultant and Amardeep ‘Tony’ Singh a renowned hotelier and experienced F&B professional, Kamal brought to life the city’s current obsession – IF.BE - a newly launched experimental space that melds art, architecture and culture in a refashioned and conserved Ice Factory that exudes beauty in its rawness.

The 10,000 square feet multidisciplinary space houses endless possibilities. One such is the Banyan Tree Cafe – an all-day café where guests can indulge their obsession with food emphasizing on clean eating through salads to sandwiches made from the freshest ingredients. The space is inspired by the ancient banyan tree that holds a place of pride in the courtyard. Just like the tree, which shakes things up every season – the greens grown, chopped and tossed up will keep on rotating to provide customers with the freshest locally sourced seasonal produce to your bowls.

Speaking about what we can expect from this constantly evolving café, Shahrom Oshtori, Managing Partner, says, “With the Banyan Tree Cafe, we aim to build a community space that melds nature into your life. Taking a new approach to food, we aim at providing a sustainable

food experience, we have curated a Terrace Garden which provides fresh greens from herbs to veggies. Every meal at the cafe celebrates local seasonal ingredients and we have even adopted a local farm in Karjat to ensure the finest quality of fresh produce. We look forward to

curating exciting experiences by introducing new salads and dishes for our guests with each progressing season. The cafe is our loveee for food, best defined through our obsession to detail.”

Salads

Salads have come a long way since its humble side dish days. The Banyan Tree Cafe plans on taking it further by hunting for the freshest produce and throwing in their mad, mad love. Experience Good Vibes in a sunny bowl of avocado, orange, radicchio, frisée and rocket leaves, tossed with a splash of lemon vinaigrette and studded with dried cranberries. Back to Balsamic is a Spanish escalivada-style salad

featuring grilled veggies marinated in balsamic, tossed with caramelized almonds and sautéed kale. Do as the Italians do with the When in Italy, a ‘mamma mia’ inducing burrata salad featuring basil, plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction, pesto and a handful of microgreens. Take a Trip to Chinatown a punchy chicken salad featuring bok choy, carrot, onion, spring onion, cucumber and tomatoes, drizzled with a coriander root dressing and garnished with crushed peanuts. Indulge in Casablanca a dreamy Moroccan-style chicken salad featuring bell peppers, onion, dates, parsley and the smoothest couscous.

Escape to a tropical getaway with Beach, Please! a calamari tossed with Asian slaw and sesame seeds, drenched in a sweet and spicy chilli sauce and Bacon Me Crazy where the crispiest bacon meets freshly-cut Granny Smith apples, baby spinach, mixed greens, walnuts doused with Dijon mustard to drive you crazy.

You can also go crazy and build your own salad from scratch with the freshest ingredients at the salad bar.

All Day Brekkie

Enjoy an all-day breakfast menu at the Banyan Tree Café from an eggs all day menu which offers everything from boiled to poached eggs served with wilted kale, grilled tomatoes and hash browns to The Breakfast Club a traditional English fried egg with country toast, baked beans and chicken sausage – Egg your way through the day at the cafe.

Savour Classic Pancakes and Waffles served with your preferred topping or French Toast with Fruit Compote available in your preferred bread doused in skimmed milk, egg and served with a mixed fruit compote.

The Mains

Bite into local toasties like Bombay Bhaji, Mutton Kheema and Masala Prawns. Indulge in healthy meals like The No- Meat Cheat which offers Grilled Tofu with herb jus and basil, served with garlic mash and sautéed veggies; The Griller serving grilled chicken with herb jus, garlic mash and sautéed veggies or the Salmon Says with Grilled Atlantic salmon served with lemon butter sauce and mashed potatoes.

Bottoms Up

Pair your meal with freshly squeezed juices like Oh, Honey that blends honeydew melon and pomegranate; The Sunset Squeeze a fresh blend of Apple, Orange and ginger or detox a mix of spinach, carrot, cucumber, tomato, celery and mint. Choose from fresh and intriguing

smoothies like the Green Junkie with baby spinach, kiwi, basil, mango pulp and lemon juice; Strawberry Skies with strawberry, mint, roasted almonds, rice crisps and greek yoghurt or milkshakes like All Things Keto with mixed berries, baby spinach and coconut milk.

Address: Ground Floor, IF.BE, 7/9, Calicut Street, Ballard Estate Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Timings: 8 AM to 9 PM

For reservations: 9619033000