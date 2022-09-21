Helpful Tips For Maintaining Your Car

It is, hence, imperative that the right engine oil is used. SERVO, from IndianOil, gives you the best products for your vehicle. So, keep your car topped up with SERVO! Here are some tips to maintain your car:

Illumination Matter

Optimally functioning lights and indicators are a must in any vehicle. If you notice the intensity of your headlamps gradually fading, inspect and clean the unit thoroughly.

All the lamps and reflectors / glass housing must be free of any deposits or dust. A simple way to clean them at home is to coat the surface with white toothpaste (the non-gel kind) and then wipe it off.

Always make sure that the car’s indicators, hazard and brake lights are working well.

Wipe It Off

Windshield wipers

Windshield wipers are among the most used car components during the rainy season. The rubber blades tend to get hard and crack under high temperatures. Inspect their integrity thoroughly and replace them if necessary.