Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Even as the T20 Cricket World Cup is heating up in the USA and West Indies, action in other fields of play is sure to keep sports nuts hooked. Indian singles shuttlers HS Prannoy and Aakarshi Kashyap will take the court for their respective round of 16 matches at the Australian Open in Sydney. The US Open golf tournament will kick off in Kentucky. Meanwhile, the build-up to the much-awaited Euro 2024 football championship attains fever pitch, with the opening clash between hosts Germany and Scotland lined up tomorrow. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Thursday, June 13, 2024 right here.