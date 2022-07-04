Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza And Mate Pavic Walk Into Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals Without Hassle

The Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday. The sixth-seeded pair of Mirza and Pavic reached the round of 16 stage after their second-round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover. (More Tennis News)

Mirza and Pavic had beaten Spain's David Vega Hernandez and Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the first round. In their last-eight match, Mirza and Pavic will face either the Brazilian duo of Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia or the Australian-Canadian pair of John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Mirza, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this season, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of the women's doubles event.

Meanwhile, the star pair of Venus Williams and Jamie Murray are out of the mixed doubles after failing to convert five match points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker against British duo Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett.

O’Mara and Barnett converted the fifth match point of their own when Murray netted a backhand, to win the second-round match 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (16) on No. 2 Court. The 42-year-old Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, was playing her first tournament in any tennis discipline in more than 10 months.

American duo Coco Gauff and Jack Sock advanced to the third round by beating Nicolas Mahut and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 7-6 (3).