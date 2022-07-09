Live Streaming Of India Vs Spain, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: Watch IND-W Vs ESP-W Crossover Tie Live

After finishing third in Pool B, India will take on hosts Spain in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 crossover match for a place in the quarterfinal on Sunday in Terrassa, Spain. The India vs Spain encounter will be telecast live in India on Sunday from 1 AM IST (July 11). (More Hockey News)

The Indian team led by goalkeeper Savita played out two thrilling draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively before suffering a narrow 3-4 loss against New Zealand in their pool stage of the tournament.

On the other hand, hosts Spain registered two wins and a loss in the pool stage. They started their campaign with a 4-1 win against Canada but lost 1-4 to Argentina in their second match. However, they bounced back with a 4-1 victory over Korea to finish second in Pool C.

According to the tournament format, the top four sides from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will feature in the crossovers. The winner of the crossover matches will grab the remaining four quarterfinal spots.

Netherlands, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand have already sealed their quarterfinal spots by the virtue of finishing on the top of their groups. If India manage to beat Spain in the crossovers, the Women In Blue will face mighty Australia for a place in the semifinals.

Australia, ranked third in FIH rankings, have won all their group games so far, although scoring high has been a problem for them.

IND-W vs ESP-W Head-To-Head

India enjoy a 7-5 head-to-head record against Spain in women’s hockey. Five games ended in draws. The last time when India and Spain faced each other was during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22, where both teams shared the honours.

India won the first match 2-1, while Spain responded with a 4-3 win in the second leg of the double-header held in Bhubaneswar earlier this year.

When Is IND-W vs ESP-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, Match?

The India vs Spain, crossover match will be played on July 11 (Monday) at the Estadio Olímpic de Terrassa, Spain from 1 AM IST/9:30 PM local.

How To Watch IND-W vs ESP-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, Live?

Star Sports First, Star Sports First HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD will live telecast the India women vs Spain women, FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 match. Live streaming of India vs Spain match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platform on all android and apple devices.

India Squad Vs Spain

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete; Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

Head Coach: Janneke Schopman.