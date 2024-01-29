Indian shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar exorcised the demons of a disappointing run at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 by winning the gold at the ISSF World Cup 2024 in Cairo on January 28, Sunday. En route to securing the topmost podium, the 21-year-old broke the world record in the 10m air rifle event set by China's Sheng Lihao at the bygone Asian Games. Divyansh shot 253.7 in the event finale, marginally better than the 253.3 Sheng had shot in Hangzhou. (More Sports News)

“Coming into the final, I was confident about the process and technique and my aim was to focus on my scores and shooting. It feels good to see the hard training reaping dividends,” the youngster told ISSF TV following his triumph.

