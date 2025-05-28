Real Betis Vs Chelsea Highlights, Conference League Final: BET 1-4 CHE; Blues Waltz To UEFA Title History

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Highlights, Conference League Final: Catch the play-by-play updates from the football summit clash between Real Betis and Chelsea at Wroclaw Stadium in Poland, as it happened

Real Betis vs Chelsea Conference League final blues celebrate
Chelsea's players celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League final against Real Betis in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: AP
It was a game of two halves. After Real Betis dominated the first half to lead 1-0 going into the interval, Chelsea returned a different team, pumping in four goals to turn the match on its head and lift the UEFA Conference League 2024-25 title at Wroclaw Stadium in Poland on Thursday (May 29 as per India time). With that, the Blues became the first team to win four different major UEFA tournaments. Betis' dream of clinching their first European trophy, meanwhile, was dashed. Catch the highlights from the title-round football clash, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: Hi!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us. We will bring to you the build-up and then live updates from the grand finale between Real Betis and Chelsea. Watch this space.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: Start Time, Streaming

The match will begin at 12:30am IST. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India. The UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea will be telecast on the Sony Sport Network TV channels in the country.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: Starting XIs

Here is how Real Betis and Chelsea line up ahead of kick-off in Poland:

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: Moments Away

Tournament ambassador Michal Zewlakow brings out the Conference League trophy, and the two teams stride out. The scene is set for what could be an enticing face-off. Stand by for kick-off.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: Kick-Off

Play gets underway at the Wroclaw Stadium. Real Betis attacking from left to right and Chelsea. It's a physical start to the clash with bodies clashing frequently inside the first 100 seconds. Could be the theme for the night.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: BET 1-0 CHE

Abde Ezzalzouli puts Betis ahead in the eighth minute! The Moroccan winger latches on to Isco's assist and drives it low and into the Chelsea net. The Blues have been jolted early and need to find a response.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: Clashing Fans Arrested

Ahead of the final's kick-off, hundreds of Betis and Chelsea fans reportedly clashed in Wroclaw Market Square. Riot police used a water cannon to stop trouble and 28 supporters had been arrested, BBC reports. Police indicated that number would rise, with arrests of fans involved in the incident "ongoing".

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: Elsewhere...

Meanwhile, Manchester United's woes seem unending as the Red Devils were booed off after a 0-1 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars in a friendly in Malaysia. Their beleaguered boss Ruben Amorim felt it will do his players good to leave Kuala Lumpur with the sound of boos ringing in their ears.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: Half-Time Update

Abde Ezzalzouli's eighth-minute goal separates the two teams at the end of the first half. Chelsea have a lot of thinking to do after an underwhelming 45 minutes where they haven't really matched up to Betis. Let's see if Enzo Maresca can spring some magic after the interval.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: BET 1-0 CHE

The second half gets underway. Real Betis now attacking from right to left and Chelsea from left to right. The Blues looking more hungry in the early exchanges, and sharper as well. A pep talk from Maresca, perhaps. Let's see if it translates to any goals.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: BET 1-1 CHE

Enzo Fernandez! The midfielder nods in Cole Palmer's superb cross and Betis goalie Adrian is beaten. Chelsea equalise in the 65th minute and the match comes alive. How will Betis respond now?

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: BET 1-2 CHE

Chelsea are rampant! It's another Cole Palmer cross, and this time Nicolas Jackson is at the goalmouth, getting his chest in the way to deflect the ball goalward and spark wild celebrations in the Blues camp in the 70th minute. Boy, have Maresca's men turned this around.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: BET 1-3 CHE

And another! Jaden Sancho scores with a clinical curling right-footer that swerves past his marker and into the far end of the Betis goal. Chelsea now have a two-goal lead and with barely five minutes left, the game is virtually sealed in their favour.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: BET 1-4 CHE

The party continues for Chelsea. Moses Caicedo now drills it in from the edge of the box. The stoppage-time goal has gift-wrapped the Blues' title run and Betis are being steamrolled in the second half.

Real Betis Vs Chelsea Live Score, Conference League Final: Full-Time Update

And there we have the full-time whistle. Chelsea win by a resounding 4-1 margin and are the new Conference League champions. Betis players are crestfallen, having been the far better side the first half. But it's Chelsea who elevated their game when it mattered, and Maresca's men are deserved winners.

