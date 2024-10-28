Football

Premier League 2024-25: West Ham Beat Manchester United 2-1 After Controversial VAR Call - In Pics

Jarrod Bowen scored a last-minute penalty to give West Ham United a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in a Premier League match on Sunday. Crysencio Summerville netted his first goal for West Ham, lifting them to 13th in the table with 11 points, equal with Manchester United. Bowen’s goal came in the 92nd minute after a VAR review confirmed Matthijs de Ligt had clipped Danny Ings' leg. West Ham struggled in the first half but improved after Summerville scored in the 74th minute from a scuffed shot by Ings. Casemiro equalized for Manchester United seven minutes later with a headed goal. However, the visitors could not maintain the draw.

Premier League soccer West Ham United and Manchester United photo gallery_ Joshua Zirkzee
Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee reacts after match against West Ham | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.

Premier League soccer West Ham United and Manchester United photo gallery_ Jarrod Bowen
Premier League 2024-25: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's second goal | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.

Premier League soccer West Ham United and Manchester United photo gallery_arrod Bowen
Premier League 2024-25: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.

Premier League soccer West Ham United and Manchester United photo gallery_Crysencio Summerville
Premier League 2024-25: West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, right, and Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt battle for the ball | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, right, and Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.

Premier League soccer West Ham United and Manchester United photo gallery_Crysencio Summerville
Premier League 2024-25: West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.

Premier League soccer West Ham United and Manchester United photo gallery_ Jarrod Bowen
Premier League 2024-25: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, right, and Manchester United's Casemiro battle for the ball | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, right, and Manchester United's Casemiro battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.

Premier League soccer West Ham United and Manchester United photo gallery_Alejandro Garnacho
Premier League 2024-25: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, left, and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho battle for the ball | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, left, and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.

Premier League soccer West Ham United and Manchester United photo gallery_
Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and West Ham United's Max Kilman battle for the ball | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and West Ham United's Max Kilman battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.

Premier League soccer West Ham United and Manchester United photo gallery_Michail Antonio
Premier League 2024-25: West Ham United's Michail Antonio, left, and Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui battle for the ball | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
West Ham United's Michail Antonio, left, and Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.

