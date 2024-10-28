Premier League 2024-25: West Ham Beat Manchester United 2-1 After Controversial VAR Call - In Pics

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, right, and Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, right, and Manchester United's Casemiro battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, left, and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and West Ham United's Max Kilman battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.
West Ham United's Michail Antonio, left, and Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London.