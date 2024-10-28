Football

Premier League 2024-25: West Ham Beat Manchester United 2-1 After Controversial VAR Call - In Pics

Jarrod Bowen scored a last-minute penalty to give West Ham United a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in a Premier League match on Sunday. Crysencio Summerville netted his first goal for West Ham, lifting them to 13th in the table with 11 points, equal with Manchester United. Bowen’s goal came in the 92nd minute after a VAR review confirmed Matthijs de Ligt had clipped Danny Ings' leg. West Ham struggled in the first half but improved after Summerville scored in the 74th minute from a scuffed shot by Ings. Casemiro equalized for Manchester United seven minutes later with a headed goal. However, the visitors could not maintain the draw.