English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Helps Liverpool Hold Arsenal 2-2 - In Pics

Liverpool twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Arsenal on Sunday (October 27), with Mohamed Salah scoring the second equalizer in the 81st minute at Emirates Stadium. It’s just one loss in 13 games in all competitions for Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot this season. A testing past week has seen the Reds beat Chelsea 2-1 in the league, eke out a 1-0 win in Leipzig in the Champions League, and now battle back for a draw at Arsenal — the other likely challenger for Manchester City’s crown. Liverpool are now in second place, a point behind City, and Arsenal five points off the pace after nine games.