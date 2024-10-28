Football

English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Helps Liverpool Hold Arsenal 2-2 - In Pics

Liverpool twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Arsenal on Sunday (October 27), with Mohamed Salah scoring the second equalizer in the 81st minute at Emirates Stadium. It’s just one loss in 13 games in all competitions for Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot this season. A testing past week has seen the Reds beat Chelsea 2-1 in the league, eke out a 1-0 win in Leipzig in the Champions League, and now battle back for a draw at Arsenal — the other likely challenger for Manchester City’s crown. Liverpool are now in second place, a point behind City, and Arsenal five points off the pace after nine games.

English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah
Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, greets Liverpool's Mohamed Salah | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, greets Liverpool's Mohamed Salah at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

2/10
English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Mohamed Salah
Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's second goal | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

3/10
English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Jurrien Timber
Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

4/10
English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Darwin Nunez
Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, centre, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, centre, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

5/10
English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Referee Anthony Taylor
Premier League 2024-25: Referee Anthony Taylor shows a yellow card to Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Referee Anthony Taylor shows a yellow card to Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

6/10
English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Mikel Arteta
Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

7/10
English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Mikel Merino
Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

8/10
English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Leandro Trossard
Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, centre, kicks the ball ahead of Arsenal's Leandro Trossard | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, centre, kicks the ball ahead of Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

9/10
English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Bukayo Saka
Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

10/10
English Premier League soccer Arsenal vs Liverpool photo gallery_Andrew Robertson
Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool's Andrew Robertson controls the ball | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Series Decider
  2. Pro Cricket League 2024: Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers Beat Sahgal Delhi Demons By Six Wickets To Lift Title
  3. Uganda Vs Bahrain, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Gary Kirsten Resigns: South African Quits As Pakistan's White Ball Coach Ahead Of Australia Tour - Here's Why
  5. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC CWC League Two: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Thrash Marseille 3-0 In Le Classique - In Pics
  2. English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Helps Liverpool Hold Arsenal 2-2 - In Pics
  3. Serie A: Kenan Yildiz's Double Takes Juventus To Fighting Draw In Derby D’Italia - In Pics
  4. Ballon d'Or Award: List Of All Previous Winners From Stanley Matthews To Lionel Messi
  5. Ballon d'Or 2024 Vs FIFA Best Awards: What's The Difference Between The Two
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Disengagement Along LAC, India-China To Work Towards De-Escalation | What We Know
  2. J&K: Militants Fire At Army Vehicle In Akhnoor Sector; Search Ops Launched
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  4. Madrasas In Kerala: What The NCPCR Chairman Got Wrong
  5. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
  2. Pakistan Leaders Offer 'Unwavering' Support To Kashmir Until They Achieve Rights To 'Self-Determination'
  3. Georgia’s Ruling Party Wins Another Term Amid Disputes
  4. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  5. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later