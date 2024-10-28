English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Helps Liverpool Hold Arsenal 2-2 - In Pics

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, greets Liverpool's Mohamed Salah at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, centre, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Referee Anthony Taylor shows a yellow card to Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, centre, kicks the ball ahead of Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool, at Emirates Stadium in London, England.