Ecuador Vs Brazil Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ECU 0-0 BRA At Full-time

Ecuador Vs Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Catch all the highlights from the football qualifying match between Ecuador and Brazil at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil

Ecuador-vs-Brazil
Brazil's Richarlison, left, and Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan jump for a header during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Banco Pichincha stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. AP/Dolores Ochoa
Welcome to the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers clash between Ecuador and Brazil at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Friday (June 6 as per India time). The main storyline was that former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti took charge of his first game as Brazil manager tonight but things did not start for him on a bright note. Brazil were stopped for a goalless draw by Ecuador and their underwhelming campaign continued. Follow highlights below
LIVE UPDATES

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hi!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us at this hour for a potentially enthralling game of football. Brazil face Ecuador in Carlo Ancelotti's maiden outing with the former, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the clash.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: H2H

Played: 36

Brazil wins: 28

Ecuador wins: 2

Draws: 6

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Key Details

Date & Time: Friday, June 6, 2025, 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, June 7, 2025, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Estadio Monumental, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XI

Ecuador: Galindez(GK); Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie(C); Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Estupinan; Yeboah, Angulo, Minda

Brazil: Alisson(GK); Sandro, Ribeiro, Marquinhos(C), Vanderson; Gerson, Casemiro, Guimaraes; Vinicius Jr, Richarlison; Estevao

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick-off Soon

We are minutes away from Ecuador vs Brazil kick-off as Carlo Ancelotti makes hi Brazilian bow.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: National Anthem Time

National anthems time as we await kick-off in Carlo Ancelotti's first game as Brazil boss.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: KICK-OFF

The FIFA World Cup 2026 CONEMBOL qualifier between Ecuador and Brazil gets underway at the Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Visitors Need Victory

Minda provides a good cross inside the Brazil penalty area from a freekick, but the Selecao does well to deal with the pressure and clear the ball to safety.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hosts Ring In Change During Warm-up

ICYMI - the hosts have brought in Valle in between the sticks after Galindez faced some issue during the pre-match warmup.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hosts Providing Attacking Outlay

With the first 15 minutes played, it's the hosts that have been the more dominant and been more attacking in the final third. Ancelotti really needs to motivates his players.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Yeboah Long Range Effort Saved

Yeboah shoots from distance, but he requires something special to beat Alisson from such a long way out.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Selecao Unable To Break Deadlock

Carlo Ancelotti's side are unable to break the deadlock despite boasting some quality attacking prowess in the form of Vini Jr, Richarliso and Estevao.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Half-time Nears

Half-time nearing in this fixture and it is getting difficult to predict a winner in this match. Despite the positive signs in the final third, better finishing should be the talk at half-time.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Half-time

It's 0-0 at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil as both sides go into the break goalless.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Second-half Gets Underway

Second-half gets underway at the Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium with Brazil and Ecuador goalless.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Subs

Hosts make one change in the second-half - IN- Preciado OUT- Minda

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Vinicius Jr Should Come Into His Element

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has been fairly quiet tonight and if Brazil are to score, the winger must come into his element just like he does for his La Liga club.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Ancelotti Rings In Changes

On come - Martinelli, Cunha OUT - Estevao, Richarlison

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Pressure Built On Hosts

Brazil have built a good spell of pressure in and around the Ecuador box but Ancelotti's men are not being able to find that final ball to create scoring opportunities.

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Full-time

Ecuador 0, Brazil 0

Thank You

We will take your leave. It was a goalless draw but both sides had their moments. Thank you for following.

Published At:
