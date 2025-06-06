Ecuador Vs Brazil Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ECU 0-0 BRA At Full-time

Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hi!
Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us at this hour for a potentially enthralling game of football. Brazil face Ecuador in Carlo Ancelotti's maiden outing with the former, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the clash.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: H2H
Played: 36
Brazil wins: 28
Ecuador wins: 2
Draws: 6
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Key Details
Date & Time: Friday, June 6, 2025, 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, June 7, 2025, 4:30 AM IST)
Venue: Estadio Monumental, Guayaquil, Ecuador
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XI
Ecuador: Galindez(GK); Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie(C); Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Estupinan; Yeboah, Angulo, Minda
Brazil: Alisson(GK); Sandro, Ribeiro, Marquinhos(C), Vanderson; Gerson, Casemiro, Guimaraes; Vinicius Jr, Richarlison; Estevao
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick-off Soon
We are minutes away from Ecuador vs Brazil kick-off as Carlo Ancelotti makes hi Brazilian bow.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: National Anthem Time
National anthems time as we await kick-off in Carlo Ancelotti's first game as Brazil boss.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: KICK-OFF
The FIFA World Cup 2026 CONEMBOL qualifier between Ecuador and Brazil gets underway at the Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Visitors Need Victory
Minda provides a good cross inside the Brazil penalty area from a freekick, but the Selecao does well to deal with the pressure and clear the ball to safety.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hosts Ring In Change During Warm-up
ICYMI - the hosts have brought in Valle in between the sticks after Galindez faced some issue during the pre-match warmup.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hosts Providing Attacking Outlay
With the first 15 minutes played, it's the hosts that have been the more dominant and been more attacking in the final third. Ancelotti really needs to motivates his players.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Yeboah Long Range Effort Saved
Yeboah shoots from distance, but he requires something special to beat Alisson from such a long way out.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Selecao Unable To Break Deadlock
Carlo Ancelotti's side are unable to break the deadlock despite boasting some quality attacking prowess in the form of Vini Jr, Richarliso and Estevao.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Half-time Nears
Half-time nearing in this fixture and it is getting difficult to predict a winner in this match. Despite the positive signs in the final third, better finishing should be the talk at half-time.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Half-time
It's 0-0 at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil as both sides go into the break goalless.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Second-half Gets Underway
Second-half gets underway at the Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium with Brazil and Ecuador goalless.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Subs
Hosts make one change in the second-half - IN- Preciado OUT- Minda
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Vinicius Jr Should Come Into His Element
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has been fairly quiet tonight and if Brazil are to score, the winger must come into his element just like he does for his La Liga club.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Ancelotti Rings In Changes
On come - Martinelli, Cunha OUT - Estevao, Richarlison
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Pressure Built On Hosts
Brazil have built a good spell of pressure in and around the Ecuador box but Ancelotti's men are not being able to find that final ball to create scoring opportunities.
Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers
Full-time
Ecuador 0, Brazil 0
Thank You
We will take your leave. It was a goalless draw but both sides had their moments. Thank you for following.