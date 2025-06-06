Ecuador Vs Brazil Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: ECU 0-0 BRA At Full-time

Brazil's Richarlison, left, and Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan jump for a header during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Banco Pichincha stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. AP/Dolores Ochoa

Welcome to the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers clash between Ecuador and Brazil at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Friday (June 6 as per India time). The main storyline was that former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti took charge of his first game as Brazil manager tonight but things did not start for him on a bright note. Brazil were stopped for a goalless draw by Ecuador and their underwhelming campaign continued. Follow highlights below

6 Jun 2025, 02:06:52 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hi! Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us at this hour for a potentially enthralling game of football. Brazil face Ecuador in Carlo Ancelotti's maiden outing with the former, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the clash.

6 Jun 2025, 02:59:48 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: H2H Played: 36 Brazil wins: 28 Ecuador wins: 2 Draws: 6

6 Jun 2025, 03:30:20 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Key Details Date & Time: Friday, June 6, 2025, 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, June 7, 2025, 4:30 AM IST) Venue: Estadio Monumental, Guayaquil, Ecuador

6 Jun 2025, 03:45:13 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XI Ecuador: Galindez(GK); Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie(C); Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Estupinan; Yeboah, Angulo, Minda Brazil: Alisson(GK); Sandro, Ribeiro, Marquinhos(C), Vanderson; Gerson, Casemiro, Guimaraes; Vinicius Jr, Richarlison; Estevao

6 Jun 2025, 04:24:07 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick-off Soon We are minutes away from Ecuador vs Brazil kick-off as Carlo Ancelotti makes hi Brazilian bow.

6 Jun 2025, 04:34:09 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: National Anthem Time National anthems time as we await kick-off in Carlo Ancelotti's first game as Brazil boss.

6 Jun 2025, 04:39:02 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: KICK-OFF The FIFA World Cup 2026 CONEMBOL qualifier between Ecuador and Brazil gets underway at the Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium.

6 Jun 2025, 04:45:51 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Visitors Need Victory Minda provides a good cross inside the Brazil penalty area from a freekick, but the Selecao does well to deal with the pressure and clear the ball to safety.

6 Jun 2025, 04:54:03 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hosts Ring In Change During Warm-up ICYMI - the hosts have brought in Valle in between the sticks after Galindez faced some issue during the pre-match warmup.

6 Jun 2025, 04:59:29 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hosts Providing Attacking Outlay With the first 15 minutes played, it's the hosts that have been the more dominant and been more attacking in the final third. Ancelotti really needs to motivates his players.

6 Jun 2025, 05:05:39 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Yeboah Long Range Effort Saved Yeboah shoots from distance, but he requires something special to beat Alisson from such a long way out.

6 Jun 2025, 05:14:22 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Selecao Unable To Break Deadlock Carlo Ancelotti's side are unable to break the deadlock despite boasting some quality attacking prowess in the form of Vini Jr, Richarliso and Estevao.

6 Jun 2025, 05:22:50 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Half-time Nears Half-time nearing in this fixture and it is getting difficult to predict a winner in this match. Despite the positive signs in the final third, better finishing should be the talk at half-time.

6 Jun 2025, 05:24:16 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Half-time It's 0-0 at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil as both sides go into the break goalless.

6 Jun 2025, 05:41:54 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Second-half Gets Underway Second-half gets underway at the Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium with Brazil and Ecuador goalless.

6 Jun 2025, 05:48:41 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Subs Hosts make one change in the second-half - IN- Preciado OUT- Minda

6 Jun 2025, 05:55:18 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Vinicius Jr Should Come Into His Element Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has been fairly quiet tonight and if Brazil are to score, the winger must come into his element just like he does for his La Liga club.

6 Jun 2025, 06:01:26 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Ancelotti Rings In Changes On come - Martinelli, Cunha OUT - Estevao, Richarlison

6 Jun 2025, 06:13:30 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Pressure Built On Hosts Brazil have built a good spell of pressure in and around the Ecuador box but Ancelotti's men are not being able to find that final ball to create scoring opportunities.

6 Jun 2025, 06:36:58 am IST Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Full-time Ecuador 0, Brazil 0