East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: The Mariners Eye First Win Of The Season Against The Red & Gold Brigade

East Bengal’s Naorem Mahesh Singh has the most goal contributions in this fixture. He has three goals and two assists. However, he has struggled for form in 2024, contributing only to one game with 2 goals against Kerala Blasters FC in April 2024.



FC Goa’s Armando Sadiku has scored in both of his last two games in the ISL, a first for him. He shares this feat with Gregory Arnolin. If he scores on Friday, he’ll become the first FC Goa player to net in each of their first three appearances.



Manolo Marquez is unbeaten against Carles Cuadrat in their last three meetings - two wins and a draw.