East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: The Mariners Eye First Win Of The Season Against The Red & Gold Brigade

Goa has scored in each of its eight ISL fixtures versus East Bengal FC. They have been dominant in collecting the three points in the previous four clashes between the two
East Bengal, on the other hand, has scored just once in the last two encounters, with its lone goal-scorer being PV Vishnu.
East Bengal’s Naorem Mahesh Singh has the most goal contributions in this fixture. He has three goals and two assists. However, he has struggled for form in 2024, contributing only to one game with 2 goals against Kerala Blasters FC in April 2024.
FC Goa’s Armando Sadiku has scored in both of his last two games in the ISL, a first for him. He shares this feat with Gregory Arnolin. If he scores on Friday, he’ll become the first FC Goa player to net in each of their first three appearances.
Manolo Marquez is unbeaten against Carles Cuadrat in their last three meetings - two wins and a draw.
“We have to prepare for the physicality of the game. With the players that we’ve, there are no excuses. We will fight hard, be competitive, and try to take three points from the game in our stadium tomorrow,” said Carles Cuadrat ahead of EBFC Vs FCG.