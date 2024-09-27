Football

East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: The Mariners Eye First Win Of The Season Against The Red & Gold Brigade

Get all the live scores and updates from the EBFC vs FCG, ISL 2024-25 match that will be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, September 27

27 September 2024
The East Bengal FC side will take on FC Goa. X/eastbengal_fc
East Bengal FC are in action tonight and will lock horns against FC Goa in their first home game of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. The Red & Gold Brigade went down 1-2 against Kerala Blasters FC, while FC Goa played to a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC in Kolkata during Matchweek 2. Get all the live scores and updates from the EBFC vs FCG, ISL 2024-25 match that will be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, September 27
ISL Live Updates: East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa

Who Scored The Most Goals This ISL Season

ISL Top Scorers
ISL Top Scorers ISL

ISL Live Updates: East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa

FC Goa boss Manuel Marquez with East Bengal players
FC Goa boss Manuel Marquez with East Bengal players ISL

ISL Live Updates: East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa

  • Goa has scored in each of its eight ISL fixtures versus East Bengal FC. They have been dominant in collecting the three points in the previous four clashes between the two

    .

  • East Bengal, on the other hand, has scored just once in the last two encounters, with its lone goal-scorer being PV Vishnu.

ISL Live Updates: East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa

Team News In -

ISL Live Updates: East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa

East Bengal’s Naorem Mahesh Singh has the most goal contributions in this fixture. He has three goals and two assists. However, he has struggled for form in 2024, contributing only to one game with 2 goals against Kerala Blasters FC in April 2024.

FC Goa’s Armando Sadiku has scored in both of his last two games in the ISL, a first for him. He shares this feat with Gregory Arnolin. If he scores on Friday, he’ll become the first FC Goa player to net in each of their first three appearances.

Manolo Marquez is unbeaten against Carles Cuadrat in their last three meetings - two wins and a draw.

ISL Live Updates: East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa

“We have to prepare for the physicality of the game. With the players that we’ve, there are no excuses. We will fight hard, be competitive, and try to take three points from the game in our stadium tomorrow,” said Carles Cuadrat ahead of EBFC Vs FCG.

