Football

Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham: Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson Secure Victory As Cottagers Extend Away Record

Fulham have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last four away league games against Palace, not going longer without conceding against a single opponent on the road

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson
Fulham celebrate Wilson's goal.
info_icon

Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson were on target in either half as Fulham triumphed 2-0 over 10-man Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. (More Football News)

Smith Rowe broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, taking Raul Jimenez's pass into his stride before finishing past Dean Henderson.

Fulham forward Smith Rowe had another goal ruled out in the second half for offside, before Daichi Kamada's 76th-minute red card for a poor challenge on Kenny Tete made matters worse for the hosts.

Wilson, the two-goal hero against Brentford on Monday, made sure of all three points with seven minutes remaining, latching onto Alex Iwobi's superb throughball and slotting home.

The Wales international saw another late strike overturned for handball, but another London derby victory moved Marco Silva's side up to sixth place and saw them join a cluster of sides on 18 points.

Meanwhile, Palace's sixth league defeat of the season leaves them 17th and just a point clear of the relegation zone heading into the international break.

Data Debrief: Cottagers extend streak as super sub Wilson strikes again

Fulham have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last four away league games against Palace, not going longer without conceding against a single opponent on the road.

Jordan Pickford produced a stunning save late on to salvage Everton a point against West Ham. - null
West Ham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford's Stoppage-Time Save Earns Toffees A Crucial Premier League Point

BY Stats Perform

Now unbeaten in seven Premier League London derbies, the Cottagers are now on their joint-longest run without defeat in such matches.

Wilson sealed the victory with his third goal as a substitute in the space of a week. Only Collins John (four) has netted more times as a substitute for Fulham in a single season than the Wales international.

A difficult day for Palace was worsened by Kamada's dismissal. Three of the Eagles' last six Premier League red cards have come against the Cottagers, against no other side have they seen more.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs England, 1st T20I Toss Update: ENG Bowl First Against WI - Check Playing XIs
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs NZ Match
  3. West Indies Vs England Live Score, 1st T20I: Captain Jos Buttler Returns As ENG Face Stiff WI Challenge
  4. WI Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Buttler Feared Losing White-Ball Captaincy After World Cup Double Whammy
  5. Prithvi Shaw Comeback Loading? Batter Among Mumbai Probables For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Football News
  1. Leeds 2-0 Queens Park Rangers: Whites Narrow Gap To EFL Championship Leaders Sunderland
  2. Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham: Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson Secure Victory As Cottagers Extend Away Record
  3. West Ham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford's Stoppage-Time Save Earns Toffees A Crucial Premier League Point
  4. Wolves 2-0 Southampton: Pablo Sarabia Nets Fastest-Ever Premier League Goal In Hosts' First Win Of Season
  5. Real Sociedad Vs Barcelona, La Liga Preview: Lamine Yamal Uncertain For Anoeta Clash, Says Barca Hansi Flick
Tennis News
  1. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  3. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  5. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 1 Militant Dead In Sopore Encounter
  2. Manipur: 1 Woman Killed After Militants Attack Farmers In Bishnupur
  3. Kolkata: Junior Doctors Hold Rally Marking Third-Month Of RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder
  4. Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart
  5. Hemant Versus Himanta
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Qatar To Suspend Mediation Efforts On Israel's War On Gaza Until...
  2. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
  3. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
  4. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  5. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video