Udinese's Florian Thauvin, left, fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi, center, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Udinese's Kingsley Ehizibue in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, left, and Udinese's Kingsley Ehizibue challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Inter Milan's team players celebrate after Davide Frattesi scored his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, third from left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard controls the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, challenges for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Udinese's Roberto Pereyra, left, and Inter Milan's Barella challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Udinese's Oier Zarraga in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.