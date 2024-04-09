Sports

Davide Frattesi Scores Winner As Leaders Inter Milan Leave It Late At Udinese - In Pics

Davide Frattesi scored in the fifth minute of time added on as Serie A leaders Inter Milan snatched a 2-1 win over Udinese. Frattesi had the simple task of tapping in after Marko Arnautovic’s shot from the edge of the box hit the post and rolled across goal, completing the turnaround after Hakan Calhanoglu’s second-half penalty cancelled out Lazar Samardzic’s goal late in the first half.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan

Udinese's Florian Thauvin, left, fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi, center, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan
Udinese's Kingsley Ehizibue in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, left, and Udinese's Kingsley Ehizibue challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's team players celebrate after Davide Frattesi scored his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, third from left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard controls the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, challenges for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan
Udinese's Roberto Pereyra, left, and Inter Milan's Barella challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Serie A: Udinese vs Inter Milan
Udinese's Oier Zarraga in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Inter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

