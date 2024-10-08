Vidarbha will take on Andhra in an Elite Group B Round 1 match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium from Friday, October 11. (More Cricket News)
Vidarbha concluded their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign after their loss to Mumbai in the final by 169 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, and will be very much eager to go one step ahead this season.
Andhra, on the other hand, crashed out in the fourth quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, losing by just four runs to Madhya Pradesh, and will be itching to get back with a solid, promising squad for this campaign. Ricky Bhui will lead the side with Shaik Rasheed as his deputy.
Vidarbha Vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Squads
Vidarbha Squad - To be announced
Andhra: Ricky Bhui (c), Shaik Rasheed (vc), Ashwin Hebbar, K Srikar Bharat, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hanuma Vihari, M Hemanth Reddy, Lalith Mohan, K Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, PVSN Raju, Abhishek Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Vamsi Krishna, Tripurana Vijay
Vidarbha vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
When is the Vidarbha vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 match?
The Vidarbha vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 starts on Friday, October 11 from 9:30 AM.
Where is the Vidarbha vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 match?
The Vidarbha vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.
Where to watch the Vidarbha vs Andhra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 match?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on the JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.