SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Sri Lanka Go 1-0 Up As Jayasuriya Takes Nine In Galle

Welcome to the highlights of the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium.
Sri Lanka looked dominant and have now converted it into a 63-run win, taking a 1-0 win in the two-match series against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium on Monday, September 23. Prabath Jayasuriya finished with a fifer, adding two wickets on Day 5, and caps off a brilliant test with 9 for 204. Rachin Ravindra, climbing a major mountain, could not see it through as the visitors were bundled out for just 211 in the fourth innings.
Teams:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando