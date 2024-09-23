SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Sri Lanka Go 1-0 Up As Jayasuriya Takes Nine In Galle

Sri Lanka looked dominant and have now converted it into a 63-run win, taking a 1-0 win in the two-match series against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium on Monday, September 23. Prabath Jayasuriya finished with a fifer, adding two wickets on Day 5, and caps off a brilliant test with 9 for 204. Rachin Ravindra, climbing a major mountain, could not see it through as the visitors were bundled out for just 211 in the fourth innings.