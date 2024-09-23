Cricket

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Sri Lanka Go 1-0 Up As Jayasuriya Takes Nine In Galle

Catch the highlights and ball-by-ball commentary of the fifth day of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test, right here

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_1
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, right, tries unsuccessfully to catch New Zealand's Tom Blundell | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
info_icon

Welcome to the highlights of the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium. (More Cricket News|Live Streaming)

Sri Lanka looked dominant and have now converted it into a 63-run win, taking a 1-0 win in the two-match series against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium on Monday, September 23. Prabath Jayasuriya finished with a fifer, adding two wickets on Day 5, and caps off a brilliant test with 9 for 204. Rachin Ravindra, climbing a major mountain, could not see it through as the visitors were bundled out for just 211 in the fourth innings.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'
  2. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Sri Lanka On The Cusp Of Victory As Kiwis Lose Ravindra
  4. ICC WTC Scenarios: What Are The Chances Of IND Qualifying For The Final After Beating BAN In Chennai?
  5. AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram Stars As South Africa Claim Consolation Win In 3rd ODI
Football News
  1. La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics
  2. EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics
  3. Erling Haaland: Norwegian Striker Scores 100th Goal For Manchester City
  4. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Gallagher On Target In Disappointing Draw
  5. Inter 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Last-Gasp Gabbia Header Seals Derby Day Spoils
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  3. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  4. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  5. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  2. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  3. A Tumultuous Time | Emergency Diary
  4. The Saga Of Underground Resistance To The Emergency
  5. Lessons From The Emergency
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  3. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  4. Modi And Biden Discuss Defence And Clean Energy
  5. France Tilts To The Right As PM Barnier Announces New Cabinet After Weeks Of Political Turmoil
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  2. ICC WTC Scenarios: What Are The Chances Of IND Qualifying For The Final After Beating BAN In Chennai?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  6. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  7. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  8. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'