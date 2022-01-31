Despace Protocol Aims At Featuring Top Celebs/Artists In Asia In Q1 2022

Non Fungible Tokens or NFTs are blockchain-based digital certificates that certify the digital asset tied to it is unique and not interchangeable. NFTs can represent photos, videos, audio, or any type of digital file. They are now widely used to purchase and validate ownership of digital artwork, collectibles, in-game assets, memes, etc.

DeSpace Protocol has roped Indian celebrities from the world of Bollywood to be part of its Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) marketplace.

The craze for the technology, which verifies ownership of unique digital assets, has swept across Bollywood industries in 2021. With this platform, celebrities collaborate and bring their unique NFTs to their fans around the world. Movie stars, musicians, and other popular content creators are among those developing NFTs with DeSpace and promoting the platform to their audiences.

For media and entertainment companies, NFTs represent a new way to monetize intellectual property and keep fans invested in their brands. “Non-fungible” means NFTs are not interchangeable in the way currency is. The value of the content is established by buyers and sellers.

The main focus of DeSpace platform is to create a stable, intuitive, and secure system in the DeFi industry for every user, as well as to create value for the NFT cards in their ecosystem.

Aditya Narayan, Payal Rajput, Karishma Kotak, Nyrraa M Banerji, Nishant Malkhani, Divya Agarwal, Parvati Nair and Archana Gupta are a few among the many celebrities who have already signed up with the DeSpace to allow their fans to buy NFTs on this platform.

The platform is yet to reveal other celebrities and their NFT drops. DeSpace promises to be the safest and most user-friendly licensed NFT marketplace.

Chief Marketing Officer, DeSpace Protocol, Micky Irons says "The emergence of NFTs is possibly the biggest disruption that has happened in the art world in recent history, completely changing the way we perceive, own and consume art. DeSpace will be a game-changer in this space, being the first-ever and the largest NFT service provider for curated digital assets."

"NFTs are bringing the possibility of art ownership to the masses, which historically has been reserved for the wealthy. They are also especially appealing to millennials and zoomers, who tend to have a greater appreciation for digital platforms" he added.

CEO and Co-Founder of DeSpace, Obasi Francis says, "The NFT marketplace provides us with the unique opportunity to generate traction for animation IPs even before they are produced or launched in the market. It provides a whole new world of opportunity for funding projects, a model that even independent creators and brands can adopt. We want to help those creators and brands by producing custom-made NFT assets for them and launching them in the NFT marketplace."

"Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) allow artists to monetize works such as memes that are shared for free over social media and elsewhere on the web" he stated.

It creates an ecosystem that values our NFT cards, where one can increase their farming income with the NFTs, which means that every card will add more interest to their farming.

DeSpace Protocol is an advanced DeFi and NFT navigation tool that empowers users with a range of DeFi and NFT products from around the crypto ecosystem, including products, all from a single interface.

DeSpace Protocol is a platform that houses all functions utilised within the DeFi & NFT space.

Some of those features are:

DeSwap

This is a cross-chain and multi-chain DEX with AMM protocol that supports a limit order feature, staking, margins, and even futures an exchange for easy crypto to crypto trades.

DeLend

DeLend protocol is an interest-generating loan platform with the release of its stable coins (dUSD, dEUR, dPound, etc) backed and secured by a basket of frozen assets. DeLend is an inspiration from the MakerDAO model as they were one of the first DeFi protocols on the market and their model is time-tested and successful.

DeChain

Layer 2 blockchain is compatible with Layer 1 blockchains. DeChain will allow you to take full advantage of different blockchains on a single platform whilst simplifying the navigation and access to DeFi and NFT suits of products and solutions.

