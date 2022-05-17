Astrological Explanation Behind Depression

Dr. Sohini Sastri, best astrologer in India , is known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology, palmistry, vastu etc.

Dr. Sastri is rewarded by President of India, Vice President of India, and Governors of three states. She has written many books about astrology and regular columnist of many popular magazines and a very popular face in different TV shows.

Depression is a very common problem nowadays. What is depression? As per the best astrologer in Delhi , Dr. Sohini Sastri, it is a state of mind in which the person doesn’t feel happy or good and sometimes people have depression without any reason. Some people have all the luxury in life, yet they suffer from depression. Failures in life, bad career, or disturbed love life can lead to depression. Some people can’t handle depression due to weakness of mind and its severity. The severity of depression depends on the position of planets and their positions in the horoscope.

Q. Dr. Sastri, what is your point of view on the Symptoms of Depression?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: A depressed person will surely express few of the following, if not all of them. So, we can easily identify if a person is suffering from depression or not.

Mood - Depressed, anger, aggressiveness, restlessness, anxiety, thoughts on death or suicide.

Emotional - Feeling empty, sad, happy, hopeless.

Sleep - Insomnia, inappropriate sleep,

Physical - Pains, headache, digestive problems, unintentional weight loss (without dieting) or low appetite.

Thinking - Inability to think, concentrates, or makes decisions,

Q. In Vedic Astrology, which planet is associated with depression? And what exactly causes depression?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: Depression is caused by damaged state if mind. Mind is represented by the planet Moon in Vedic astrology. Moon is the receiver of everything that is good and bad. We all feel happy if we have good things in life but when there are no good things in life, we feel bad and unhappy. There are multiple combinations of Moon with other planets that can cause mental illness/ depression.

Moon with Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu can give depression. Debilitated Moon, Mercury and Jupiter can give depression.

Moon sitting with Saturn (conjunction), makes a person’s mind heavy. Saturn is fear and limitation. It brings aloofness. Moon is the peace of mind, and it wants happiness. The Saturn and the Moon in conjunction make one depressive by putting extra burden and responsibility and feeling of heaviness on emotional side.

Another cause of depression is when the Moon is conjunct Ketu (conjunction). Ketu is the Moon's south node, and it represents our subconscious thoughts. Ketu is a headless figure that forces us to consider what is beyond this world; it symbolises spirituality, nothingness, and a lack of interest in the materialistic world.

When the Moon conjuncts the planets in the 6th, 8th, and 12th houses, the person is more likely to be depressed since the Moon is unhappy in these houses. If the Moon is exalted in Taurus, where the intellect is stable, it may not cause problems. But if the Moon is debilitated and sits with Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu, it might cause depression.

In some Nakshatras, Moon is not comfortable. Ashlesha nakshatra, which fall in Moon’s own sign Cancer, is most emotionally turbulent nakshatra. In Vishakha Nakshatra Moon loses its mental peace due to lot of jealousy problems and that makes person prone to depression.

A good Jupiter saves a person from depression and many evil effects on life. Any aspect Jupiter in these combinations makes person hopeful and inspired about life. Jupiter gives wisdom, hope and inspiration to life. So, if we want happiness in life, we should try to respect planet Jupiter.

There is astrological remedy to overcome depression. So, without losing our cool and being sceptic, we should consult with an expert to resolve the issue. Lastly, Life isn't always about happiness; we must recognise that there is something greater than our own personal contentment. To manage depression, we must learn to accept the fact that we cannot achieve everything in life. It's not healthy for your health or mind to be stressed out, so get guidance from a professional and follow all their recommendations, maintain hope, and you will finally be able to conquer your depression.

