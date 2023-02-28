27 Best Natural Shampoos In 2023

So often we overlook the ingredients that can make up traditional shampoos, unaware of the harmful chemicals that are included, such as sulfates, alcohols, parabens, formaldehyde and synthetic fragrances. If you’ve ever had issues with your hair whether it be a dry scalp, irritation, dandruff, oily hair or any other issue, it may be a result of the products you are putting in your hair.

Not only will traditional shampoos not address any persistent issues, but they can cause even more irreparable damage. So, if you really do care about your hair then a transition to a natural shampoo is your safest option.

Another key point as to why a natural shampoo is the best option is the environmental reasons. As we all know, shampoo doesn’t stay in your hair forever; it is eventually washed away down drains and enters bodies of water. With traditional shampoos containing many of the harmful products discussed above, they can end up releasing harmful substances that may pollute rivers, harm wildlife, and enter human drinking water. All of which can be avoided by committing to a natural shampoo.

So, what options do you have? Well, there are many safe alternatives that you can add to your hair routine that can improve your haircare and won’t damage the environment around you. We’ve compiled the 27 best natural shampoos currently available on the market, detailing the natural ingredients and the benefits they will have on your hair.

At the bottom of this list you will find a selection of frequently asked questions.

Blu Atlas

Ranking first is Blu Atlas Shampoo—certainly our favorite product on the list. The key ingredients in Blu Atlas Shampoo are sourced from natural origins such as fruits, plants and minerals. The core elements include jojoba oil (rich in vitamins A, E, and D—plus antioxidants and fatty acids), aloe barbadensis leaf (acting as a natural moisturizer), and saw palmetto (tha has anti-inflammatory properties).

These ingredients work together to provide care to damaged hair, soothe your scalp, and cleanse away dirt and oil, taking away all your stress when it comes to the health of your hair and scalp. This shampoo works best when you follow up with Blu Atlas Conditioner, which helps to restore and moisturize your hair. The shampoo is gentle enough to use every day (something you can’t say for more traditional shampoos).

Blu Atlas has two fragrance options: their standard shampoo has a subtle, musky scent and the coconut apricot, which is fresh and tropical. Both shampoos act the same on your hair and scalp—only the scent is different. We are a big fan of the coconut apricot as it not only makes your hair feel hydrated and stronger, but the scent is fresher and lingers longer.

The benefit to using Blu Atlas is definitely their use of the finest ingredients, which are both good for the environment and good for your health. Blu Atlas shampoo also offers their customers a subscription, meaning you can save 20% of each order you make—increasing your value for money.

2. Dr. Squatch, Fresh Falls Shampoo

Dr. Squatch

This men’s natural shampoo is designed to make you feel masculine. Fresh Falls Shampoo by Dr. Squatch is fragrant and comes with a nature- inspired scent, similar to that of a misty pine forest (while staying fresh, if you know what I mean). Dr. Squatch combines ingredients such as oat protein, jojoba and honey that help to strengthen the hair follicles.

The use of these organic ingredients means no longer will you have to deal with the effects of artificial shampoos which contain harmful parabens, synthetic preservatives, and other harsh chemicals. This shampoo has the ability to cleanse and hydrate, and is perfect for everyday use.

3. Aveda Be Curly Shampoo

Aveda

Be Curly Shampoo by Aveda is the perfect natural shampoo if you have curly hair—in fact, this shampoo enhances the curl and combats the frizz for a nice wavy look (especially if you have thick hair). This shampoo smells fresh and organic—the main aromas you will get is the citrus fruits, consisting of organic lime, lemon, bergamot, orange, and other plant and flower essences.

Due to the ingredients, Be Curly Shampoo provides you with a deep clean of the scalp and hair, which means you don’t have to use it every day. This product is also cruelty-free and made with natural ingredients—it is great for the environment. Overall, a perfect natural shampoo for curly hair.

4. Aveda Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo

Aveda Damage

Next on the list is Aveda’s Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo. This is a more gentle shampoo for those who may struggle with irritation or have any hair damage that needs repairing. The key ingredient that enables this shampoo to help repair weakened hair is the quinoa protein, which helps to strengthen the hair and reduce scalp irritation (it may take some perseverance but the results are worth it).

Alongside the plant-based protein, Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo also includes coconut, which helps nurture and freshen up your hair—giving the shampoo a nice scent as well. Although this shampoo is targeted to those who have already damaged hair from chemical shampoos, it works well for all hair types and to help prevent any damage in the first place. Similarly to the Be Curly product, this Aveda shampoo is both vegan and cruelty-free.

5. Sávar New Zealand Ultra Cleansing Shampoo

Sávar

Sávar is a beauty company based in New Zealand. They have crafted their plant-based Ultra Cleansing Shampoo to gently nourish and cleanse your hair. The shampoo has a combination of natural ingredients, such as cucumber to help hydrate the hair, ginger to strengthen hair, and New Zealand manuka honey, which provides antibacterial support and helps to strengthen your hair.

This combination also provides the shampoo with a nice scent, leaving your hair healthy and smelling fresh. For the best results, Sávar recommends using their nourishing conditioner. Depending on where you are in the world, you can find this product online.

6. Everescent Organic Lavender Shampoo

Everescent

Everescent Organic Lavender Shampoo provides you with a sensible solution when it comes to haircare. This natural shampoo was designed to improve your scalp condition, ranging from issues such as dandruff, itchy or flaky scalp, and even psoriasis. Left untreated, these conditions can worsen, ruin your self-confidence and cause irreparable damage.

The ingredients in Everescents Organic Lavender Shampoo are free from silicones, sulfates, and parabens—opting instead to use natural herbs, essential oils and organic vitamins and minerals. The primary scent from this shampoo is lavender—but you might get notes of camomile, green tea, or red clover as well.

7. Holistic Hair Scalp and Hair Pure Shampoo

Holistic

This scalp and hair natural shampoo by Holistic Hair comprises ingredients such as aloe vera and manuka honey to cleanse and moisturize the scalp and hair. The other key ingredient is vitamin E, a nutrient that’s important to the health of your skin and scalp (in other words, helps to keep your hair healthy). Scalp and Hair Pure Shampoo is made using plant-based sustainable ingredients—without any synthetic chemicals or fragrances, which makes for an irritant-free shampoo.

8. Murdock Barbers of London Quince and Oakmoss Shampoo

Murdock Barbers

Murdock’s Quince and Oakmoss Shampoo is a masculine smelling shampoo that lasts throughout the day (obviously the oakmoss and quince shine through). This shampoo provides effective results for all hair types, especially if you struggle with dry hair. This is largely due to the aloe vera, which soothes and hydrates your hair. This shampoo is specifically formulated for men's hair—the results will leave your hair smelling fresh and looking shiny.

9. TGIN Sulfate Free Shampoo

TGIN

While we want shampoo to cleanse our hair, leaving it healthy and smelling nice, we don’t want it to interfere with our bodies’ naturally-produced oils such as sebum (which helps hydrate your scalp and hair). This sulfate-free shampoo by TGIN is free from any harsh detergents that can strip your hair of its natural oils. Rather, it leaves your hair feeling smooth and soft. The moisturizing contents are derived from coconut oil, which not only provides you with a soft hair finish, it also adds a lovely scent.

10. Acure Curiously Clarifying Shampoo

Acure

Acure is known for their high-quality natural products, and this shampoo is no exception. Perfect for all hair types, Curiously Clarifying Shampoo is free from dyes, parabens, sulfates, and formaldehyde. This formula from Acure features lemongrass and argan oil. The combination provides you with moisturizing features from the argan oil and leaves a refreshing lemongrass scent. Unlike other shampoos on this list, this one is gentle enough for everyday use.

11. Rahua Hydration Shampoo

Rahua Hydration

Hydration Shampoo by Rahua is a natural product which was created to replenish the driest of hair. It uses a combination of natural oils and protein-bonding sugars that encourage hydration and help soothe any scalp irritations (dandruff, psoriasis, etc.).

This shampoo is vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free and can help to restore any level of damage your hair may have sustained from using less-favoring unnatural hair products. The unisex scent is a tropical mix of mango and passionfruit.

12. Shikai Everyday Shampoo

Shikai

Shikai has been crafting natural skin and hair care products since the 1970s, so you can trust that they have crafted a list-worthy option for one of the best natural shampoos you can add to your routine. True to its name, you can use Everyday Shampoo daily without worrying about whether it will strip your hair of its natural oils.

This gentle shampoo can help prevent damage to your hair from other products. The aloe vera will clean your hair well, and leaves a pleasant, mild scent. You can also purchase this product in large volumes like the gallon version shown in the image above.

13. Ursa Major Go Easy Daily Shampoo

Ursa Major

This Ursa Major shampoo is a luxurious, daily shampoo leaving your hair easy-to-manage. It nourishes your hair and scalp, cleaning thoroughly without stripping natural oils. Go Easy Shampoo combines four key ingredients, all of which provide your hair with the care it needs.

Macadamia helps to nourish the hair due to its richness in fatty acids, and bergamot is also rich in fatty acids and antioxidants. Licorice, believe it or not, helps to combat dandruff, and coconut-derived surfactants provide that easy-rinsing cleanse. Washing with Go Easy Shampoo will surely result in compliments on how soft your hair looks!

14. Avalon Organics Thickening Shampoo

Avalon Organics

Thickening Shampoo by Avalon Organics was formulated to help strengthen hair strands by cleansing and nourishing the hair from root to tip. The all-natural shampoo is free from harsh preservatives, synthetic colors, and fragrances; rather, it's made with a combination of plant-based botanicals and essential oils.

Many reviews about Avalon Organics Thickening Shampoo have expressed that this is a perfect option if you are experiencing any sort of hair loss—meaning it works as it claims, while using natural ingredients—fantastic, right?

15. Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I. Shampoo

Sienna Naturals

Sienna Naturals believes that however you want to express your hairstyle, you should have the confidence that your hair and scalp are healthy. Like many of the other shampoos on our list, Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I. Shampoo doesn’t fall short. It’s made with only the best natural ingredients—which are both good for your hair and good for the environment.

This shampoo is suitable for all hair textures and types, working best for those who struggle with frizzy hair. H.A.P.I. Shampoo makes it easy to style your hair without using gel, which can often cause damage, dryness, and leaves a sticky feel to the hair. So, if you’re tired of dealing with frizzy hair days, you should certainly give this product a try.

16. SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo

SheaMoisture Jamaican

SheaMoisture crafted their Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo to help those dealing with dry, brittle, or damaged hair. Its formula is a curated blend of natural, nourishing, and ethically-acquired ingredients. The term “moisture” is a part of the brand name—and they certainly deliver.

This shampoo is designed to restore and repair using a blend of hydrating ingredients, including Shea Butter, which nourishes your hair with its contents of natural fatty acids and vitamins. Rice protein strengthens your head of hair by adding to the thickness, while peppermint oil stimulates the scalp’s circulation.

The powerhouse combo of natural nourishment allows your body to drive into gear and promote hair growth and repair (fascinating, right?). The aroma of this shampoo is quite a mild vanilla scent—all in all, a beneficial product to explore.

17. Inna Organic Cedarwood Shampoo

Inna Organic

Inna Organic is a premium beauty brand based out of Asia, offering customers safe alternatives to traditional beauty products. Inna Organic Cedarwood Shampoo uses eco-sourced, high-quality organic products that meet worldwide standards in terms of health, culture and the environment. Whether you suffer from an irritated or itchy scalp, or have dry and brittle hair this shampoo could be the solution for you.

Cedarwood Shampoo is made up of ingredients including cedarwood oil, blended with the essence of cypress and tropical canange flower, which help to improve your hair’s health (although like most products on the list, there is no harm using this shampoo if you don’t suffer from any hair or scalp condition). After using this shampoo, your scalp will feel more hydrated, and you will no longer have those urges to scratch throughout the day—you may even get some compliments about your hair too!

18. Reverie Shampoo

Reverie

Reverie Shampoo has a base of biodegradable sugarcane and coconut to help hydrate your hair. The key ingredients are oat protein, panthenol, amino acids and almond oil. These ingredients all work in contingency to repair surface damage, strengthen, hydrate, increase moisture retention, and improve circulation for healthier hair growth.

This shampoo is very gentle on the skin, meaning you can wash and rinse your hair with it every day—keeping your hair looking and smelling fresh. Like many of the other products on this list of the 27 best natural shampoos in 2023, the brand upholds environmentally-friendly practices—well, Reverie takes it up a notch. Their product is plastic negative, meaning for every bottle sold Reverie funds the recovery and removal of twice as much ocean-bound plastic.

19. Awake Organics Caffeine + Rosemary Shampoo

Awake Organics

Caffeine + Rosemary Shampoo by Awake Organics is a plant-based, water-activated shampoo powder—something a bit different than your standard shampoo. One of the main benefits to the powdered shampoo is that a 250 ml bottle will give you three times the washes of a conventional shampoo—which is a great value, especially considering it’s lightweight and easy to take on your travels.

This product is 100% natural, using three key ingredients: guarana seed, rosemary oil, and coconut milk. The guarana seed and rosemary oil stimulate healthy hair growth while coconut milk is the moisturizing agent in the shampoo. When using this product, make sure to give the bottle a quick shake to loosen up the power—pour out a coin-sized amount into wet hands and rub into a paste. Avoid getting any water in the bottle, as this will make it difficult to pour.

20. Evolve Organic Beauty Monoi Rescue Shampoo

Evolve Organic

Evolve Organic Beauty’s Monoi Rescue Shampoo is a revolutionary product which helps dry, damaged, and color-treated hair—repairing and hydrating from the roots of the hair down to the ends. This product has a polynesian twist—Monoi oil is one of the key ingredients in this shampoo. Monoi oil is used typically to help moisturize the skin and soothe any irritation or inflammation, including the effects of rashes, eczema, and dandruff.

In this product, monoi oil improves the condition of damaged hair by moisturizing and smoothing the hair. A survey by Evolve Organic Beauty found that users agreed that Monoi Rescue Shampoo made their hair less frizzy, feeling lighter and more hydrated while looking shinier—something we all look for in a shampoo.

21. Odylique Gentle Herb Shampoo

Odylique

Listed at number 21 is this Gentle Herb Shampoo by Odylique—ideal for the most sensitive scalp. Made in the UK, the key ingredients are coconut oil, biodynamic nettle, rosemary, and aloe vera juice. This product is free from artificial chemicals, using 100% natural ingredients to help improve your hair health.

Odylique has also avoided using wheat, dairy, soy, and other common allergens in this product—which is why this shampoo is perfect for the most sensitive scalps. For best results, leave Gentle Herb Shampoo on for a few minutes to allow the natural ingredients to get to work before rinsing.

22. Native Almond and Shea Butter Strengthening Shampoo

Native Almond

Native hair’s chemical-free Almond and Shea Butter Strengthening Shampoo uses only a combination of 10 carefully selected ingredients. This product has a warm rich scent derived from almonds and shea butter. While both of these ingredients provide that pleasant scent, the shea butter contains a natural antioxidant which helps to protect against hair loss, while the almond butter soothes and moisturizes the scalp. Overall, this shampoo will make your hair feel clean and fresh—especially if you have thin, fine hair and have struggled to find a shampoo that doesn't make your hair feel greasy.

23. Innersense Color Awakening Hairbath

Innersense

Innersense crafted their Color Awakening Hairbath from raw coconut, shea butter, and honey. This hydrating combo locks in moisture and provides that luxurious texture, while the pumpkin seed oil helps to preserve your hair color.

The scent of this shampoo is a lovely mix of zesty orange and tangerine, making for the perfect fresh combination. Innersense Color Awakening Hairbath works best for medium textured and dry hair—giving your curls a pop without any frizz. Innersense definitely deserves their spot on our list of 27 best natural shampoos in 2023.

24. Seed Phytonutrients Everyday Shampoo

Seed Phytonutrients

Everyday Shampoo by Seed Phytonutrients has been formulated for all hair types, cleanses thoroughly using a combination of sunflower seed and camelina seed oil, which is rich in vitamins and minerals to help restore moisture and improve shine. These ingredients are gentle on your hair and scalp, making this the perfect daily shampoo.

The aroma in Everyday Shampoo is a citrus fusion of lemon and bergamot essential oils; you will also get notes of lavender and eucalyptus oils which are all natural—although some don’t like the scent, we think it's great. All in all, this product will hydrate your hair, leaving it clean and soft.

25. Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo

Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant has collaborated with celebrity hairstylist Chris Mcmillan to create Cocomino Glossing Shampoo. This shampoo was crafted with both the scalp and hair in mind—understanding that the key to optimal haircare is addressing both. This product is free from artificial fragrance and sulfates, and carries a pleasant yet mild scent.

The key ingredients include coconut amino acids, minerals, and oils—it’s packed with beneficial antioxidants and fatty acid-rich oils to boost shine and nourish hair. A little of this product goes a long way, and it’s the perfect shampoo for normal to fine textured hair—although you will still see its benefits if your hair is on the thicker side. Cocomino Glossing Shampoo will provide the best results for your hair if you follow it up with Drunk Elephant Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner

26. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No.

Olaplex has made a pledge that after each wash you will find your hair shinier and healthier. For the best results when using No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, apply it thoroughly to your hair and leave it in for 10 minutes before washing out the residue—this will allow for the natural proteins to strengthen your hair, repairing damage and encouraging new growth. The prominent aroma from this shampoo is a fresh grapefruit. All in all, this is a great product that will leave your hair as strong as ever.

27.TPH by Taraji Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo with Moisture

TPH

The final shampoo we have on our list of the best natural shampoos 2023 is Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo by TPH by Taraji. This product is suitable for all hair textures, intended to hydrate, detox and cleanse hair. The key ingredients (aloe, honey, and willow bark extract) combine to make this possible, without stripping your natural hair oils. This shampoo is free from parabens, mineral oil, parabens and is sulfate-free. The scent comes from the honey and can last for days after the wash, leaving your hair smelling fresh!

Frequently asked questions

What is the best way to use shampoo?

This may seem like a silly question, but there are some important steps to follow in order to get the best out of your shampoo. First, completely wet your hair, then apply the shampoo as directed (note: you don’t need much). Work the shampoo through your hair and scalp (really massaging the scalp to remove dirt and hydrate to avoid any scalp-related damage—take up to three minutes for this), then you need to rinse completely, making sure you have removed all the lather.

How much shampoo should I use?

Usually you can find instructions on the bottle; but typically you want to pour a coin- sized amount into your hand and lather your hair. Depending on the product you’re using, you may want to leave it in for some time for the properties in the shampoo to activate.

How often should I use shampoo?

Typically you only need to use shampoo two to three times a week—depending on the type of shampoo you use, maybe you can use it every day. Make sure you read the bottle!