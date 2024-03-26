Uttar Pradesh Becomes First State To Issue Five Crore Ayushman Cards

Expressing his delight over this achievement, CM Yogi Adityanath took to social media to congratulate the people of the state. "Congratulations to the people of the state! Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide 'Suraksha Kavach' of Ayushman Card to its 5 crore citizens," he stated.