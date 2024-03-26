Uttar Pradesh Becomes First State To Issue Five Crore Ayushman Cards

Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first state in India to issue five crore Ayushman cards. This feat underscores the state's commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare for all its citizens.
The Ayushman Bharat Scheme, aimed at providing financial protection to economically disadvantaged individuals against healthcare costs, has seen remarkable progress in Uttar Pradesh. With a total of 50,017,920 Ayushman cards issued, benefiting 74,382,304 individuals, the state has emerged as a frontrunner in implementing this crucial initiative.
CM Yogi Adityanath has been vocal about the importance of prioritizing healthcare and well-being for every resident of Uttar Pradesh. Emphasising this commitment, he has consistently directed officials to expedite the issuance of Ayushman cards to those in need.
"In Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram, a total of 837,700 Ayushman cards have been issued to beneficiaries thus far," stated a press release from the Chief Minister's Office. The district boasts 19 private hospitals and 16 government hospitals that provide benefits under this scheme.
The process of issuing Ayushman cards has been streamlined, with panchayat assistants, Kotedars, and Asha workers conducting door-to-door visits to facilitate card creation for residents. Eligible beneficiaries can also obtain their cards at the Gram Panchayat Bhawan within their respective villages.
Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Uttar Pradesh has seen a total of 3,481,252 health claims filed, with an impressive settlement rate of 92.48 per cent. This indicates the scheme's effectiveness in providing timely assistance to those in need.
Expressing his delight over this achievement, CM Yogi Adityanath took to social media to congratulate the people of the state. "Congratulations to the people of the state! Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide 'Suraksha Kavach' of Ayushman Card to its 5 crore citizens," he stated.