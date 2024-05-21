Day In Pics: May 21, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being received by former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren on his arrival at the Sonari airport, in Jamshedpur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi.
Election Commission of India's 'icon' for Himachal Pradesh Jaspreet Paul (L) during a voting awareness campaign for Lok Sabha elections, at the world's highest polling station located at a height of 15256 feet, in Tashigang of Lahaul and Spiti district.
Dead fish float in the Periyar river following the suspected release of industrial effluents in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area, in Ernakulam, Kerala.
Tourists at the Taj Mahal on a hot summer day, in Agra.| Photo: PTI
BJP National President J P Nadda during a roadshow in support of party candidate from Rohtak constituency Dr Arvind Sharma for Lok Sabha elections, in Rohtak.
Young women shield themselves with a scarf to protect from scorching sun, in Hyderabad.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets party leaders and supporters during paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal during an election campaign in support of INDIA candidate Samir Mohanty (JMM) for Lok Sabha elections, in Jamshedpur.
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the Court framed charges against him in an alleged sexual harassment case lodged by female wrestlers, in New Delhi.
Shia Muslims mourn the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was killed with country's foreign minister and other officials in a helicopter crash, in Budgam district.
Relatives stand atop buses as they see off Haj pilgrims, leaving in a flight, in Jaipur.