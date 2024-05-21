National

Day In Pics: May 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 21, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being received by former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren on his arrival at the Sonari airport, in Jamshedpur.

1/12
PM Modi in Prayagraj
PM Modi in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

2/12
Rajiv Gandhis death anniversary
Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi.

3/12
Worlds highest polling station at Tashigang
World's highest polling station at Tashigang | Photo: PTI

Election Commission of India's 'icon' for Himachal Pradesh Jaspreet Paul (L) during a voting awareness campaign for Lok Sabha elections, at the world's highest polling station located at a height of 15256 feet, in Tashigang of Lahaul and Spiti district.

4/12
Dead fish in Periyar river after industrial effluents released
Dead fish in Periyar river after industrial effluents released | Photo: PTI

Dead fish float in the Periyar river following the suspected release of industrial effluents in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area, in Ernakulam, Kerala.

5/12
Tourists at Taj Mahal
Tourists at Taj Mahal Tourists at Taj Mahal

Tourists at the Taj Mahal on a hot summer day, in Agra.| Photo: PTI

6/12
BJP roadshow in Rohtak
BJP roadshow in Rohtak | Photo: PTI

BJP National President J P Nadda during a roadshow in support of party candidate from Rohtak constituency Dr Arvind Sharma for Lok Sabha elections, in Rohtak.

7/12
Weather: Hot summer day
Weather: Hot summer day | Photo: PTI

Young women shield themselves with a scarf to protect from scorching sun, in Hyderabad.

8/12
Rajiv Gandhis death anniversary
Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets party leaders and supporters during paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi.

9/12
Campaign for LS polls in Jamshedpur
Campaign for LS polls in Jamshedpur | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal during an election campaign in support of INDIA candidate Samir Mohanty (JMM) for Lok Sabha elections, in Jamshedpur.

10/12
Delhi court frames charges against Brij Bhushan Singh
Delhi court frames charges against Brij Bhushan Singh | Photo: PTI

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the Court framed charges against him in an alleged sexual harassment case lodged by female wrestlers, in New Delhi.

11/12
Shias in Kashmir mourn Irani Prez Raisis death
Shias in Kashmir mourn Irani Prez Raisi's death | Photo: PTI

Shia Muslims mourn the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was killed with country's foreign minister and other officials in a helicopter crash, in Budgam district.

12/12
Haj pilgrims leave from Jaipur
Haj pilgrims leave from Jaipur | Photo: PTI

Relatives stand atop buses as they see off Haj pilgrims, leaving in a flight, in Jaipur.

