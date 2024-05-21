Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan To Reportedly Feature Together For First Time In An Action Comedy Film

The yet to be named project will be directed by Aakash Kaushik, and is reportedly a unique spy comedy. Not to miss, the film would also mark Ayushmann Khurrana’s first film with Karan Johar. As per a report in Pinkvilla, “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character.”