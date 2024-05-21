Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan To Reportedly Feature Together For First Time In An Action Comedy Film

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, in a rather fresh pairing, are reportedly all set to feature together for the first time in an upcoming action comedy film. While most details of the project are still under wraps, it is believed that the film will be backed by Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The two producers are collaborating once again for their third theatrical project.
The yet to be named project will be directed by Aakash Kaushik, and is reportedly a unique spy comedy. Not to miss, the film would also mark Ayushmann Khurrana’s first film with Karan Johar. As per a report in Pinkvilla, “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character.”
The portal further quoted a source close to the development as saying, “The film goes on floors in a couple of months and the official announcement with title is around the corner. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead.”
With the spy comedy, Aakash Kaushik, known for his work as a writer, is set to make his directorial debut, and the production is scheduled to begin by June 2024 for the joint venture between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.
Work wise, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’, which was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and also starred Ananya Pandey as the female lead along with Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav and more. It was released on August 25, 2023. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’.