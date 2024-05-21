Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan To Reportedly Feature Together For First Time In An Action Comedy Film

As per reports, the film will be directed by Aakash Kaushik and is touted to be a unique spy comedy.

Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, in a rather fresh pairing, are reportedly all set to feature together for the first time in an upcoming action comedy film. While most details of the project are still under wraps, it is believed that the film will be backed by Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The two producers are collaborating once again for their third theatrical project.

The yet to be named project will be directed by Aakash Kaushik, and is reportedly a unique spy comedy. Not to miss, the film would also mark Ayushmann Khurrana’s first film with Karan Johar. As per a report in Pinkvilla, “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character.”

The portal further quoted a source close to the development as saying, “The film goes on floors in a couple of months and the official announcement with title is around the corner. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead.”

With the spy comedy, Aakash Kaushik, known for his work as a writer, is set to make his directorial debut, and the production is scheduled to begin by June 2024 for the joint venture between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Work wise, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’, which was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and also starred Ananya Pandey as the female lead along with Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav and more. It was released on August 25, 2023. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad
  2. Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort
  3. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  4. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  5. MP: Man Held For Rape, Murder Of Six-Year-Old Girl In Burhanpur
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Underwent ‘More Intense Training Than IPL Players’ For Her Role
  2. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
  4. Imran Khan Reveals Uncle Aamir Khan Does Not Attend Bollywood Award Shows For THIS Reason
  5. Tamil Action Drama 'Rathnam' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From May 23
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final
  3. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  4. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
  5. Malaysia Masters Wrap: Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Rd, IND Singles Players Falter In Qualification
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus