Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

The fresh cases pushed the COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state to 61,627, he said.

Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh
COVID -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 1:13 pm

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 515 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 380 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Saturday.


The fresh cases pushed the COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state to 61,627, he said. The state on Friday had registered 455 new infections.


Altogether, 58,145 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate currently is 94.35 per cent, he said.

Related stories

Kapil Sharma Recalls Gauri Khan's Reaction When He Gatecrashed SRK's House Party

2022 Asian Games: Legendary Viswanathan Anand To Mentor Indian Players Ahead Of Mega Event 

500-Km Rural Road Network To Be Laid Under PMGSY-III In Ladakh


The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 285 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.


Of the 380 new cases, 147 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 26 in Namsai, Lower Subansiri (24), Lohit (20), Lower Dibang Valley (19) and, East Kameng reported 15 fresh cases, the official said.


Two personnel of NDRF and four officials of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were among the new patients, he said. At least six inmates of the Central Jail here were also infected with the virus, Jampa said.


Of the new cases, 339 were detected through rapid antigen test, 31 through RT-PCR process and 10 through TrueNAT methods, Jampa said, adding that 182 of them have developed Covid symptoms. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,197 active COVID-19 cases.


The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,387, followed by Lower Subansiri (204), West Kameng (171), Lower Dibang Valley (164), Namsai (155) and East Siang (141) cases.


Over 12.34 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,562 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 24.32 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,73,267 people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far.


At least 46,837 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 15,555 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 India Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Surge
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Mandaviya Asks States/UTs To Focus More On Teleconsultation

Maha: Schools, Colleges In Pune To Reopen From Feb 1

DCW Issues Notice To SBI, Seeks Withdrawal Of Employment Guidelines For Pregnant Women

Rise In Minimum Temperature Across Kashmir Valley

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway