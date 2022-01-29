Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 515 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 380 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Saturday.



The fresh cases pushed the COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state to 61,627, he said. The state on Friday had registered 455 new infections.



Altogether, 58,145 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate currently is 94.35 per cent, he said.



The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 285 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.



Of the 380 new cases, 147 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 26 in Namsai, Lower Subansiri (24), Lohit (20), Lower Dibang Valley (19) and, East Kameng reported 15 fresh cases, the official said.



Two personnel of NDRF and four officials of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were among the new patients, he said. At least six inmates of the Central Jail here were also infected with the virus, Jampa said.



Of the new cases, 339 were detected through rapid antigen test, 31 through RT-PCR process and 10 through TrueNAT methods, Jampa said, adding that 182 of them have developed Covid symptoms. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,197 active COVID-19 cases.



The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,387, followed by Lower Subansiri (204), West Kameng (171), Lower Dibang Valley (164), Namsai (155) and East Siang (141) cases.



Over 12.34 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,562 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 24.32 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,73,267 people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far.



At least 46,837 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 15,555 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

