Police arrested a professor and five students of the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Saturday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on 'Ramleela' where a male artiste portraying Sita was shown smoking a cigarette and using abusive language.
Pune University: Sita Smokes And Abuses In Play; Police Arrests Professor And 5 Students
The play by the Lalit Kala Kendra where the character of Sita, portrayed by a male artiste, was seen smoking and abusing, was based on the backstage banter of actors who perform various roles in 'Ramleela'.
The play by the Lalit Kala Kendra, officially called the Centre for Performing Arts, was reportedly based on the backstage banter of actors who perform various roles in 'Ramleela'.
Advertisement
It has been reported that the functionaries of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students of the Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra got involved into a scuffle over the play staged on Friday evening.
Advertisement
Police arrest students, professor based on ABVP's FIR
Based on a complaint lodged by the ABVP functionary Harshvardhan Harpude, a case was registered under section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, inspector Ankush Chintaman said.
The police have arrested Dr Pravin Bhole, the head of the department of the Lalit Kala Kendra, and students Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi and Yash Chikhle, he said.