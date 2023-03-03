Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
President Murmu Invites Italian Companies To Make Best Use Of Opportunities In India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday invited Italian companies to make the best use of the opportunities in India and said both nations are committed to achieving economic growth based on rule of law, respect for human rights, and inclusive development.

Elected President Droupadi Murmu.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday invited Italian companies to make the best use of the opportunities in India. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 1:47 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday invited Italian companies to make the best use of the opportunities in India and said both nations are committed to achieving economic growth based on rule of law, respect for human rights, and inclusive development.Welcoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had called on the president on her first visit to India, Murmu said she was happy to see a young and confident woman leading Italy. The president noted that Meloni is not only the first woman prime minister of Italy, but also the youngest ever PM of her country, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.


Murmu said Italy is one of India's major economic partners. The partnership between India and Italy in areas such as clean energy, science and technology, food processing and infrastructure is making good progress, the president noted and invited Italian companies to make the best use of the opportunities in India.Murmu said under India's presidency of the G-20 and Italy's upcoming presidency of the G-7, there is potential for both nations to work together in areas of mutual interest such as healthcare, climate change and digital technology.


The president said India and Italy enjoy excellent friendly relations. "As modern and mature democracies, India and Italy are committed to achieving economic growth based on rule of law, respect for human rights, and inclusive development," Murmu said.She expressed confidence that this visit would re-energise India-Italy bilateral relations.

