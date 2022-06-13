Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PLA Militant Surrenders Before Manipur CM N Biren Singh

A homecoming function was held at the Chief Minister's Office Complex here where the PLA militant surrendered before Singh.

PLA Militant Surrenders Before Manipur CM N Biren Singh
Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:29 pm

A self-styled 'Lt Col' of the proscribed militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) surrendered before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh here on Monday. A homecoming function was held at the Chief Minister's Office Complex here where the PLA  militant surrendered before Singh.

Speaking at the homecoming function, the chief minister welcomed the surrendered PLA militant who came forward to join the mainstream. Singh appealed to all members of the proscribed militant outfits to join the national mainstream by leaving the path of violence. He assured that Manipur Government will implement the assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur. The function was attended by Manipur Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police P Doungel and other high ranking officials.

Related stories

Manipur Hosts The Shirui Lily Festival 2022

SC Seeks Status Report On SIT Probe Into Alleged Fake Encounters In Manipur

Santosh Trophy 2022: West Bengal Beat Manipur, Face Kerala In Final

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National People's Liberation Army (PLA) Manipur CM N Biren Singh Homecoming Function PLA Militant Proscribed Militant Outfits National Mainstream Manipur Government Violence Manipur Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Director General Of Police P Doungel Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live