Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
NIA Crackdown: Nationwide Search Operation Launched Against Groups Supporting Terrorism Including PFI

According to the NIA officials, in the 'largest ever investigation till date', the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 7:42 am

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said. 

In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said. 

"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided.

"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said in a statement. 

Tags

National National Investigation Agency (NIA) Terrorism Popular Front Of India (PFI) Groups Supporting Terrorism Terrorist Activities
