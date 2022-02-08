We Are Working Fast Towards Achieving 100 Per Cent Vaccination: PM Modi At Rajya Sabha

At Rajya Sabha on Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Centre is working fast towards achieving 100 per cent vaccination in country.

He also said that all must focus on how to take country forward in next 25 years when India completes 100 years of Independence.

Five crore rural families provided with tap water even during Corona times, he added.

PM Modi also said that govt is focusing on infra projects to help generate employment opportunities during Corona times

India among top three nations in terms of startups due to efforts of youth, PM Modi added.

According to PM Modi, Centre is focused on agri, MSME sector that provides most employment while PLI scheme helped India become a leading mobile manufacturer, encouraging results in auto, battery manufacture.

1.2 crore new members enrolled with EPFO during 2021 including 65 lakh in 18-25 age group, said PM Modi.

Targeting Opposition parties, Modi said: "Defeat and victory happen, but don't impose your frustration on people".

"If party leaders express despair then what would happen to nation," he said.

He added: "Don't underestimate country's potential irrespective of who is in power".

Leaders of some opp parties even boycotted all-party meeting on COVID-19 but country is still moving forward, he said.

Modi added: "India displayed perfect example of Federalism during Corona times, held 23 meetings with CMs, sought their suggestions".

(This is a developing news. Further details awaited.)