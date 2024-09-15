In the wake of many narratives that came later, I often found myself wondering where I stood in the grand mythological divide between Gods and Asuras in which Vishnu in his supreme avatar of Vamana tricked Mahabali into giving up his kingdom, granting him visitation rights to his people once a year. Perhaps the whole point lies in the generosity of heart and steadfastness to one’s word, even in the face of inevitable peril. Perhaps, in the interconnectedness of all things, there is a deeper truth—that, beyond pluralism and the many ideological battles that continue to fracture the world, there is a shared hope. It is this hope that keeps us grounded in our traditions while embracing the broader world—just as the ten golden yellow trumpet flowers were bound together by a simple golden white thread.