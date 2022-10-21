Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Shinde, Fadnavis Attend MNS's Diwali Event

In an indication of a possible political realignment ahead of civic polls in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis participated in a Diwali event organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) here on Friday.

Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 9:39 pm

In an indication of a possible political realignment ahead of civic polls in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis participated in a Diwali event organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) here on Friday.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray welcomed the two leaders at the `Deepotsav' function.

Shinde said on this occasion that Diwali and other festivals could not be celebrated in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have celebrated Ganpati and Navratri festivals on a large scale (this year). This is a good start to Diwali and we are breathing freely," he said. 

Elections to ten municipal corporations including Mumbai are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The BJP along with the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena is looking to unseat the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena from the cash-rich Brihanmumbai  Municipal  Corporation. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Sharad Pawar Sharing Dais With Us May Give Sleepless Nights To Some People, Says Cm Eknath Shinde

Andheri Assembly Bypoll: BJP Tried To Maintain Maharashra Tradition Of Avoiding Contest Against Kin Of Deceased Legislator, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Tags

National Mumbai MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde `Deepotsav' Function Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Participated In A Diwali Event
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge