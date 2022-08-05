Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Kirpan Within Airports: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Challenging BCAS Decision

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the permission granted to Sikhs employed in the aviation sector to carry kirpan in person within the airport premises. 

Sikhs in UK are now allowed to carry Kirpans, after Offensive Weapons Bill was approved by the parliament as an act of law. File Photo

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 10:05 pm

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and J K Maheshwari asked the petitioner to approach the high court.  

"You go to the High Court. Dismissed, with liberty to approach the High Court", the bench said.  

The counsel for the petitioner withdrew the petition and the matter was declared dismissed as withdrawn.  

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Hindu Sena challenging the decision of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to allow Sikh employees in the aviation sector to carry kirpan in person within the airport premises. 

Aviation security regulator BCAS had permitted Sikh aviation sector employees to carry kirpan in person within the airport premises.  

The BCAS order on March 4, banning Sikh aviation sector employees from carrying kirpan in person within any Indian airport premises, was criticized by the leading Sikh body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).  

Subsequently, on March 12, the BCAS removed the ban.

Kirpan, a curved dagger, has to be worn next to the body in the Sikh religion.

(Inputs from PTI)

