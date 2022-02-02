Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Deve Gowda Thanks PM For K'taka Hoysala Temples Nomination For World Heritage Sites

Last month, he had written to the PM requesting him to direct the Archeological Survey of India to submit documents regarding the Hoysala temples to UNESCO as the main nomination dossier.

JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda PTI Photo

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 5:23 pm

JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the suggestion of lovers of art and heritage in Karnataka, for finalising Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in the state, as India’s nomination for World Heritage List for 2022-23.

"Happy, proud that temples of Hoysala architecture in Belur, Halebid and Somanathapura are India’s official nominations seeking the UNESCO world heritage tag. I sincerely thank @PMOIndia for accepting my suggestion as well as that of all lovers of art and heritage in Karnataka," Gowda said in a tweet with the copy of the letter.

The Union Culture Ministry on Monday had said the Hoysala Temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka have been finalised as India’s nomination for World Heritage List for the year 2022-2023.

Calling it a moment of great pride for Karnataka that India has officially nominated 'The Sacred Ensembles of The Hoysalas' to the World Heritage List of 2023, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a tweet on Tuesday had said, "these exquisite works of architectural excellence are wonders that have to be witnessed and their grandeur soaked in."

The ‘Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala’ have been on UNESCO’s Tentative list since April 15, 2014, and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of this country. The site evaluation will happen in September or October this year and the dossier will be taken up for consideration in July or August next year.

Belur and Halebid are in Gowda's home district of Hassan. Karnataka's Hampi and Pattadakal are already among UNESCO's world heritage sites.

With inputs from PTI. 

