Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Shrine

Officials said that the fifth batch of over 8,700 Amarnath pilgrims on Sunday left a base camp here for the shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

undefined
Amarnath Yatra PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 11:12 am

The fifth batch of over 8,700 Amarnath pilgrims on Sunday left a base camp here for the shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.
     

The pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 326 vehicles, the officials said. 
       

They said 2,618 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 121 vehicles around 3.30 am followed by the second convoy of 205 vehicles carrying 6,155 pilgrims for Pahalgam. 
       

The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal -- on June 30.


So far till 9 am, over 39,000 pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, the officials said.
       

Among the 6,155 pilgrims who left for Pahalgam, 1,924 are women, 12 children, and two transgenders, while the group heading for Baltal included 709 women, the officials said.             
     

With this, a total of 31,987 pilgrims have left from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley since June 29, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
     

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Related stories

Amarnath Board Opens Up Online Puja Services To Devotees Who Couldn't Attend The Annual Pilgrimage

After A Gap Of Three Years, Amarnath Yatra Begins With 3,000 Pilgrims Visiting The Shrine

Government Ensures Adequate Medical Facilities For Amarnath Devotees, Sets Up 50-bed Hospitals Along The Route

Tags

National Amarnath Yatra South Kashmir Himalayas First Batch Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp Radio Frequency Identification Annual 43-day Yatra Naturally Formed Ice-shivlingam Convoy Of 326 Vehicles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India