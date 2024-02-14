Three Major US Airlines’ Flight Attendants Join Hands To Picket Outside Airports For Better Pay

Flight attendants from three major U.S. airlines took to the picket lines and held rallies at 30 airports across the country on Tuesday, demanding new contracts and higher wages amid growing frustration.

The flight attendants argue that while pilots secured significant pay raises last year, their own wages have remained stagnant for several years, despite their essential role in ensuring passenger safety, particularly during the pandemic.

Organized as a national day of action by the unions representing flight attendants, the protests were not strikes, as federal law imposes strict regulations on airline unions conducting legal strikes.

Picketing took place at some of the busiest airports in cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Julie Hedrick, president of the union representing American Airlines flight attendants, expressed disappointment over the lack of raises, highlighting that pilots received lucrative contracts while flight attendants did not.

Unlike pilots, who faced a shortage and therefore had leverage in negotiating raises, flight attendant positions typically attract numerous applicants, giving airlines more control over wages.

The protests were organized by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the Association of Flight Attendants, and the Transport Workers Union, representing crews at various airlines including American, United, Alaska, and Southwest.

While flight attendants have conducted strike votes to pressure company negotiators, federal mediators, the president, and Congress can delay or block strikes. Mediators have already rejected a request by American Airlines flight attendants to initiate a countdown to a strike.