100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy

Love can be found at any age and this couple is the best example. 100-year-old Harold Terens, a World War II veteran, married his 96-year-old sweetheart Jeanne Swerlin on Saturday in a romantic ceremony near the historic D-Day beaches of Normandy, France. The New York City natives exchanged vows at the town hall of Carentan, a site marked by the famous World War II Battle of Carentan, just two days after the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.