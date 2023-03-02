Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Trump Planning First Iowa Trip Since Announcing 2024 Bid

Home International

Trump Planning First Iowa Trip Since Announcing 2024 Bid

Donald Trump is planning to visit Iowa in mid-March, a first foray to the leadoff caucus state since announcing his 2024 White House campaign.

US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump is planning to visit Iowa in mid-March File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 9:21 am

Donald Trump is planning to visit Iowa in mid-March, a first foray to the leadoff caucus state since announcing his 2024 White House campaign. The former president hinted at an Iowa trip “very soon” in a radio interview with Des Moines talk show host Simon Conway on Tuesday. A Trump aide confirmed on Wednesday that plans were underway for an upcoming appearance, but declined to provide details about the location or date, beyond the middle of this month.


The aide spoken on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been publicly announced.“We're planning something very soon,” Trump told Conway on WHO radio. “And then we'll be coming back at least a couple of times before the election.”Trump has been notably absent in Iowa, where Republican candidate Nikki Haley, his former UN ambassador, and potential rivals Mike Pence, the former vice president, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have visited after a slow start to campaigning in the state.


Some Iowa Republican activists, including Gloria Mazza, chairwoman of the Polk County Republicans, representing Iowa's most populous county, have noted that Trump has stayed away so far. Trump traveled in January to New Hampshire, scheduled to host the first Republican presidential primary next year, and South Carolina, the South's first primary. 

Related stories

Meet Indian-American Nikki Haley, Challenger Of Donald Trump In Republican Nomination To White House Race

US Presidential Election: Republican Nikki Haley Announces Presidential Bid In Challenge To Donald Trump

Donald Trump Calls Rihanna 'Nothing' Ahead Of Super Bowl

Tags

International Donald Trump Iowa 2024 Campaign Whitehouse Lead Off Caucus Nikki Haley Mike Pence Tim Scott
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority