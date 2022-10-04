Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Russian Rapper Kills Himself To Avoid Serving In War Against Ukraine

Ivan Vitalievich Petunin aka Walkie had tried to get a deferment, this time around as well, because of mental illness, but the request was denied the Russian military.

The late rapper Ivan Vitalievich Petunin aka Walkie
The late rapper Ivan Vitalievich Petunin aka Walkie Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 11:50 am

A 27-year-old Russian rapper who had condemned his country's invasion of Ukraine on social media, jumped from a high-rise building to his death after being drafted to fight in the war. 

Walkie's real name is Ivan Vitalievich Petunin.

After Russia made it mandatory for all men of military age to fight in the war against Ukraine, Walkie expressed his disdain in a video he published on his Telegram channel, saying he “didn't want to kill for any ideals”.

Walkie, who had previously served in the Russian Army and had been treated in a mental hospital, told fans, "If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive. I can't take the sin of murder on my soul and I don't want to. I am not ready to kill for any ideals."

Walkie went on ... "I choose to remain in history forever. As a man who did not support what was happening I am not ready to take up arms and kill my own kind."

He had tried to get a deferment, this time around as well, because of mental illness, but the request was denied the Russian military.

To avoid being conscripted to fight in the war, Walkie ended his life. His body was found on the connecting Congressnaya Street in Krasnodor city.

Related stories

Zelensky, His Officials Condemn Elon Musk's Peace Plan For Ukraine

Ukraine War: Ukrainian Counter-Offensive Continues Gains In East As Putin Pushes War To Dangerous Point

Tags

International Russia Ukraine Conflicts Suicide Note Suicide Death Russia Military Mental Illness Vladmir Putin Telegram Walkie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Month-Old Baby, His Parents Among Four Indian-origin People Kidnapped In US

8-Month-Old Baby, His Parents Among Four Indian-origin People Kidnapped In US

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'