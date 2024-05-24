At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea

At least 100 people are feared dead as a massive landslide struck a remote village in Papua New Guinea on Friday.
The Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) news reported that the landslide hit Kaokalam village in Enga Province at around 3 am.
Though residents of the village estimated a death toll of over 100, officials have not yet confirmed this figure.
"It has occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours and the entire village has gone down," Elizabeth Laruma, President of the Porgera Women in Business Association, was quoted as saying by ABC news.
"From what I can presume, it's about 100-plus people who are buried beneath the ground," she added.
Several videos circulating on social media showed residents trying to pull out bodies from beneath the rubble.
Another resident of the village, who is studying at a university in Madang, said that the collapse of huge trees and buildings are "making it hard to find the bodies fast".
Reportedly the landslide has blocked a road which gave access to Porgera town, where a large gold mine is located.
Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation of mostly subsistence farmers with 800 languages. There are few roads outside the larger cites .
With 10 million people, it also the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, which is home to 27 million.
(With agency inputs)