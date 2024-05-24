Kabosu, the dog belonging to shiba inu breed behind the viral "doge" meme and cryptocurrency Dogecoin, died on Friday, "in the arms of her person.
“Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person,” the official cryptocurrency account wrote on microblogging platform X.
“She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love,” Dogecoin said on X.
"Please keep her spirit and her family in your heart, and most importantly carry her with you as your story continues - we are all fortunate for hers to have touched and shaped ours," the post further read.
Kabosu became famous as the "Doge" meme, which led to the creation of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which started first as a joke and then went on to creating other dog-themed tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI). These have since become a major sector in the cryptocurrency industry.
Kabosu's pet parents said in a blog post that they would hold a “farewell party for Kabo-chan on Sunday, May 26” at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City of Japan from 1pm to 4pm.
They also said that the night before Kabosu died, she “ate her rice and drank plenty of water, as usual.” She died peacefully and “quietly” in her sleep the next day, as her owner stroked her.
They said in the blog that Kabosu “was the happiest dog in the world” and the owner felt like they were the “happiest person to have her”.
Kabosu was reportedly diagnosed with leukaemia and liver disease in 2022.