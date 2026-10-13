Can Indian-American Voters Tilt The Balance In The US Midterms?

A 2026 AAPI Data survey found that 66% of Asian Indian respondents preferred Democratic candidates for the US Senate, while economic concerns such as inflation and healthcare ranked highly among Asian American voters
AAPI voters account for notable shares of the eligible electorate in several competitive states, potentially making turnout and voter outreach important in close races
Indian-American candidates are contesting House seats, but the community’s electoral influence will depend on participation, local political dynamics and priorities that differ across groups
Indian-American voters could be an important constituency in the November 3 US midterm elections, with a new survey finding that 66% of Asian Indian respondents favour Democratic candidates for both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The findings come as campaigns focus on inflation, healthcare, jobs and immigration.
The 2026 AAPI Voter Survey, released by AAPI Data and APIA Vote in August, found that 66% of Asian Indian respondents preferred the Democratic Senate candidate, compared with 22% for the Republican. For House races, 66% favoured Democrats and 18% Republicans. The survey polled 2,066 registered Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters between June 3 and July 27.
These are stated preferences, not predictions of election results. The Asian Indian subgroup included 148 respondents for the Senate question and 242 for the House question.
A Growing Electorate
AAPI Data estimates that 16 million Asian American and Pacific Islander voters will be eligible to vote in 2026, including 1.6 million who have become eligible since 2022.
The US Census Bureau estimated the Asian Indian population at 5.2 million in 2023. That is a population estimate, not a count of eligible or registered voters.
AAPI voters account for 4.4% of the eligible electorate in Arizona, 4.2% in Georgia, 3.3% in Pennsylvania and 3% in Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to AAPI Data. In Nevada, they account for 12%. These figures cover all AAPI voters, not Indian Americans alone, but illustrate the potential relevance of the electorate in competitive states.
Issues Beyond Identity
Economic concerns are prominent among AAPI voters. In the survey, 90% of Asian American respondents said inflation and the cost of living were very or extremely important to their vote. Healthcare ranked next at 82%, followed by jobs and unemployment, and Social Security and Medicare, at 80% each.
Education, crime and public safety, foreign policy, racism and immigration were also among the issues respondents considered.
Among Asian Indian respondents, 92% said they planned to vote in November, while 74% were absolutely certain they would do so. Across all AAPI respondents, 90% planned to vote and 71% were certain.
The survey also found differences between communities. Filipino respondents preferred Republican Senate candidates over Democrats by 49% to 42%, underlining that AAPI voters do not form a uniform political bloc.
Candidates And Money
Indian-American participation is also visible among candidates seeking federal office. Federal Election Commission records list Raja Krishnamoorthi as a Democratic candidate for the open Illinois Senate seat and physician Amish Shah as a Democratic candidate for Arizona’s First Congressional District. Pia Dandiya is listed as a Democratic candidate in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.
FEC records show that Krishnamoorthi’s authorised committees reported $31.56 million in total receipts between May 2025 and June 2026. The figure includes transfers between authorised committees and does not represent contributions solely from individual donors or Indian-American supporters. Different reporting periods also make direct financial comparisons with other candidates inappropriate.
Reports have emerged that Representative Shri Thanedar, the Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 13th House District is preparing to leave Congress.
What The Results Show
The election will test whether stated turnout intentions translate into votes and whether parties can reach more AAPI voters. The survey found that 42% of respondents had received no contact from the Democratic Party and 58% no contact from the Republican Party.
The Indian-American electoral factor is therefore not a single bloc voting in unison. Turnout, issue priorities and participation in individual races could matter most in closely contested districts.