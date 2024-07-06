Victim Turns Visionary: The Rise Of Saniya Kadree

Now, Saniya, a builder of repute, is working for the betterment of prisoners, serving as the Chairperson of the Kashmir Grappling Commitee, and actively engaging in the skill development of Kashmiri youth. She is also dedicated to children's welfare and empowering women prisoners. Her appointment as the Chairperson of the Grappling Committee for Jammu & Kashmir underscores a significant effort to promote and nurture grappling sports at the grassroots level in the region. Saniya's leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective and strategic guidance, fostering a vibrant grappling community and creating opportunities for athletes to excel both nationally and internationally.