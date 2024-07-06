Victim Turns Visionary: The Rise Of Saniya Kadree

Wrongfully imprisoned for crime she did not commit, Saniya Kadree's two years in prison transformed her from the young daughter of a builder to being labeled a female don as she fought for prisoners' rights within the confines of jail. Realizing the power that words hold, Saniya harnessed this power of this alleged title to make a significant difference in society.
Now, Saniya, a builder of repute, is working for the betterment of prisoners, serving as the Chairperson of the Kashmir Grappling Commitee, and actively engaging in the skill development of Kashmiri youth. She is also dedicated to children's welfare and empowering women prisoners. Her appointment as the Chairperson of the Grappling Committee for Jammu & Kashmir underscores a significant effort to promote and nurture grappling sports at the grassroots level in the region. Saniya's leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective and strategic guidance, fostering a vibrant grappling community and creating opportunities for athletes to excel both nationally and internationally.
Her work extends beyond sports, as she is involved in various social initiatives aimed at empowering women and children in Kashmir. On her professional front, Saniya Kadree is building a 500-acre Sanatan City in Ayodhya where the Gurukul system will be practiced along with Sanatan practices.
"When I was in dire circumstances, Krishna and Rama and music helped me heal. I want to pay forward my gift of life," avers Saniya, who is a self-taught singer and loves bhajans. Her story is a powerful testament to resilience and the impact of advocacy, turning personal adversity into a force for societal change.