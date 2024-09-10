Hub4Business

The Ancient Science Of Health And Wellbeing

Dr. Khalid Md. Saifullah striving to achieve a harmonious and dynamic integration of body, mind, and spirit towards building a healthy nation.

Dr. K. M. Saifullah, Editor-in-Chief, Chief Medical Director, Naturoveda Health World
Dr. K. M. Saifullah, Editor-in-Chief, Health Companion, Chief Medical Director, Naturoveda Health World
India has recognized indigenous systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, Yoga, and Naturopathy, and they have been given an independent identity under the Ministry of Ayush. These medicines are popular in South Asian countries, and their use is growing in other parts of the world as well due to an increase in scientific research. 

A visionary leader, Dr. Saifullah, has been honoured as the ‘Revolutionary Icon of Indian Medical Sciences’ by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble AYUSH Minister, Govt. of India, for revolutionizing Indian Medical Sciences by creating a brand that combines the ancient natural treatment systems to deliver the benefits of Ayurveda, Unani, and Yoga in the current living environment. 

Healthy Living and Wellbeing

‘Hamara Abhiyan Swasth Hindustan’ is a noble initiative undertaken by the house of Naturoveda Group. Its prime objective is to ensure the optimum health of every individual living in the country. It aspires to drive away sickness and infirmity from every household. Furthermore, it is the endeavour of this initiative to eradicate the diseases from the root that afflict the sufferers without inflicting any side effects.

Ancient Ayurvedic Treatment

Ayurveda, a holistic framework for treatment that is widely practiced in India and around the world, emerged in India about 5,000 years ago. It is one of the oldest treatment systems in the world and is still being used to effectively treat various health problems. The term ‘Ayurveda’ is composed of two words: ‘Ayur’ meaning ‘life’ and ‘Veda’, meaning knowledge or insight.

Several Ayurvedic doctors and practitioners have been working for the past decades in order to provide safe and effective Ayurvedic treatment for a wide variety of skin diseases like psoriasis and eczema, different types of anorectal disorders, as well as serious joint-specific problems and arthritis. Ayurvedic doctors also treat chronic sexual problems. The treatment for asthma and breathing problems is now being conducted using the principles of Ayurveda.

The Medical Wisdom of Unani

At present, India is one of the leading nations that practice the Unani system of medicines and has the largest number of institutions that focus on Unani education, research, and healthcare. The Unani system of medicine provides treatment for diseases of the entire human body. Unani has proved to be highly effective for treating chronic ailments and diseases of the liver, skin, reproductive systems, and musculoskeletal and immunological disorders.

The Knowledge of Goodlife

To be the world’s leading Ayurvedic, Unani, and Yoga specialty clinic with the highest standards of quality and service, Naturoveda Health World has the largest dedicated team of qualified and experienced Ayurvedic, Unani, and Yoga experts.

Dr. Saifullah, through hismuch-reputed health magazine, many blogs and articles have been providing information to countless people to understand and reap the benefit of naturistic prevention and cure of diseases.

