The Ancient Science Of Health And Wellbeing

‘Hamara Abhiyan Swasth Hindustan’ is a noble initiative undertaken by the house of Naturoveda Group. Its prime objective is to ensure the optimum health of every individual living in the country. It aspires to drive away sickness and infirmity from every household. Furthermore, it is the endeavour of this initiative to eradicate the diseases from the root that afflict the sufferers without inflicting any side effects.