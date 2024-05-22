Key Takeaway

Whereas Toncoin (TON) Price prediction paints a scary picture for investors, Fantom ecosystem upgrades secure a neat upward momentum for the token in the coming months. But the story that the crypto community cannot get enough of is that of BlockDAG’s wildly successful presale. Currently priced at $0.0085 in its presale Batch 14, this cryptocurrency is expected to experience a price surge exceeding $20 by 2027 and has the potential to reach $30 by 2030.